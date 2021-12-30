We live in a time of choices, more than any generation, like what time to do certain things, what foods to eat, what clothes to wear, what community to live in, what to put in our body; all of which given the pros and cons we make choices.
Years ago there was a radio program called the Rest of the Story with Paul Harvey, he would present the untold side of news stories, such as famous people who had made great impacts on History. He would reveal how a great person stood at the crossroad of a decision and how they almost chose the wrong decision which would have affected the lives of people for generations.
Today’s biased media does not give us the Rest of the Story. Remember when smoking cigarettes was cool and popular in the media and until the effects of smoking was revealed which required warnings to be put on each pack and advertisements had to post a warning.
Today it is normal to read on the package or hear disclaimer/warnings on almost everything we come in contact with, especially medicines so we can choose for ourselves, if the good outweighs the bad.
My question is where is the disclaimer/warning for the Covid Vaccines, I believe given all the facts known good or bad would help people make the right decision. Joshua in the Good Book said “choose ye this day whom you will serve”, then gave the good and bad for the children of Israel to choose.
George Trent, Rogersville