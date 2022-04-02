Hitting the gym or the walking trail at a local park isn’t the only way to get in your exercise.
Local senior centers, recreational facilities and other organizations may offer recreational sports that you can get involved in. Recreational sports not only get you out and moving, they also introduce important social connections and even opportunities to travel.
Here are some sports to consider trying:
Swimming
Swimming strengthens muscles and builds endurance in a low-impact environment that’s easy on aching joints and backs. And it’s more than swimming laps. Also consider joining water aerobics classes or even a team sport such as water polo.
Biking
Bike riding is another low-impact sport that’s easy on your joints. It’s also relaxing and a great family activity that people of all ages can enjoy. If you want to dip your toe in without the expense of a new bike, consider renting a bike in your hometown or even on vacation so that you can get an idea of you enjoy it.
Bowling
Bowling is an indoor sport that also promotes social aspects. Look into joining a bowling league at a local alley. Leagues and teams often have set times to meet. Bring your friends or make some new ones.
Pickle Ball
This is another indoor activity. Pickle ball is a net game similar to tennis or ping-pong. It’s played with a net, racket and a ball like a large whiffle ball. It’s a team sport that’s easy to learn and less stressful on the joints than volleyball or other net sports.
Golf
Yeah, it’s a stereotype, but it’s like that for a reason. Golf is a great way to get in some physical exercise, sunshine and meet friends. While clubs and gear may seem expensive, bear in mind that there’s plenty of used gear out there looking for a good home.
Look into secondhand shops or garage sales to find great deals.
Dancing
Dancing of all sorts — ballroom, Zumba, salsa and otherwise — is a great way to get in your steps and to reconnect with your partner or with other friends. Consider group lessons or just get started watching videos and cutting a rug in your living room.