ROGERSVILLE — Mary Wright celebrated birthday #102 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home with her family. She is the mother of Mae Drinnon, Scottie Brooks, Sherman Wright, Goldie Drinnon, Shirley Lawson, Mike Wright, and the late Ray Wright. She has 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren, the 12th of whom was due on her birthday! Happy birthday, Mary, from your family and all of us at The Rogersville Review!
