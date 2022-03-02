A Church Hill woman accused of setting her home on fire last week during an argument with her husband over her drug use is facing charges including arson and felony reckless endangerment.
CHPD Officer Logan Tate stated in his report that on Feb. 22 shortly after 6 p.m. he responded to a structure fire 420 Riverwood Drive.
Upon his arrival he met Richard Culbertson at the front door who stated that he had managed to extinguish a fire that was started in the home by his wife, Christina Michelle Culbertson, 49.
“Mr. Culbertson stated that he and his wife had been arguing for the past couple of days over her drug use,” Tate stated in his report. “He stated that he was sitting downstairs in the basement when Mrs. Culbertson walked in and stated, ‘If you want to keep your house, then you better go upstairs and put that fire out.’ That is when he went upstairs, saw the fire, and was able to extinguish it.”
Tate reported heavy spoke in the upstairs area of the residence, and that a window, wall, and multiple items had been set on fire in the bedroom.
Mrs. Culbertson was arraigned on the arson and felony reckless endangerment charges on Feb. 23. Her bond was set at $2,500 and she was issued a no contact order for her husband.
As of Friday Culbertson remained in jail with a preliminary hearing set in Sessions Court for March 28.