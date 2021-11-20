The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has for almost 100 years ushered in the holiday shopping season. The first one, in 1924, played a key role in what would one day become known as “Black Friday.”
The ‘King of Kiddies’
Santa Claus chose Thanksgiving Day to come to town, The New York Times reported. “With a retinue of clowns, freaks, animals and floats, the bewhiskered man in red, in sight of thousands of persons, arrived at 9 o’clock yesterday morning, and three hours later was crowned ‘King of the Kiddies’ on the marquee above the entrance to Macy’s new store in 34th Street near Seventh Avenue,” the report continued.
When Santa seated himself on the throne he sounded his trumpet, the signal for the unveiling of the store’s Christmas window, showing “The Fairy Frolics of Wondertown,” designed and executed by Tony Sarg.
“The police lines gave way and with a rush the enormous crowd flocked to the windows to see Mother Goose characters as marionettes.”
The float he rode in on was in the form of a sled driven by reindeer over a mountain of ice. Preceding him were men dressed like the knights of old, their spears shining in the sunlight.
The surprise was to come
The Times reported that a crowd of almost 10,000 gathered on 34th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, to see Santa’s approach and coronation.
“Children were in the majority, but a large part of the throng was made up of grown-up men and women.”
The majority of participants were employees of the stores. There were, however, many professional entertainers who kept the spectators amused as they passed by, the Times reported.
There were three floats in all, four bands and animals from the Central Park Zoo, including camels, donkeys, elephants and goats.
On one of those floats was an announcement of a discount at Macy’s the next day.
History tells us that Macy’s was the first department store post-Thanksgiving Day sale in history.
The Genesis
In the American lexicon, any day that is preceded with “black” generally portends bad things. “Black” any day is not Wall Street’s best moment. Black Tuesday foreshadowed the full and complete economic collapse of the Great Depression. Not a good thing.
But “Black Friday” — what’s the story? Well, sort of similar.
What it’s not
First time anybody ever heard of the term “Black Friday” was in 1869 and it was related to the market. Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, the president and vice president of the Erie Railroad and reputed to be Wall Street’s had a reputation as two of Wall Street’s most ruthless investors hatched a plot to drive up the price of gold, buying up huge reserves.
President Ulysses S. Grant smelled it out and flooded the market with gold. The counter measure precipitated a stock market crash.
“Black Friday” was felt by the U.S. economy for years, starting with the thousands of speculators who were left financially ruined.
Farmers were hardest hit. Many witnessed the value of their wheat and corn harvests dip by 50%.
The journal Factory Manage-ment and Maintenance in 1951 was said to have used the term to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.
Or perhaps too much pumpkin pie.
What it is
Santa’s elves are huffing and puffing on Black Friday, make no mistake, but the day was also rough on the Philadelphia police. That’s Black Friday as we know it, the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping mayhem.
“The Philadelphia Police Department used the term to describe the traffic jams and intense crowding of the downtown retail stores,” said David Zyla, author of “How to Win at Shopping,” to the Huffington Post.
He noted one of the first uses of the term appeared in an ad in a 1966 issue of The American Philatelist. However, a story in the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1994 told the story of one of its reporters using the term.
Said that reporter, Joseph P. Barrett: “In the early 1960s, [Nathan] Kleger [another reporter] and I put together a front-page story for Thanksgiving and we appropriated the police term ‘Black Friday’ to describe the terrible traffic conditions.”