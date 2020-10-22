At Monday’s Hawkins County Commission meeting, the commission will be asked to approve a $9.5 million bond for the county’s school system to pay for an HVAC system replacement at both main high schools and other energy-efficiency upgrades that Trane representatives recommended after conducting a system-wide energy efficiency audit.
In September, the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee rejected the Board of Education’s request for the bond. However, the BOE has since hosted a ‘job walk’ at both Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools for commissioners and interested community members to view the deteriorated duct board in the HVAC systems.
After a lengthy discussion, the Budget Committee voted 4-1 at their October meeting to send the request on to the full Commission, which will meet on Monday, Oct. 26.
The only ‘no’ vote came from Commission Chairman Rick Brewer, who said that he didn’t like the fact that the project wasn’t being advertised for bids from other companies before granting Trane such a high-dollar contract. He also noted that he had recently received several unwanted calls from what he called “Trane lobbyists.”
“I don’t think there’s any question that the work needs to be done for the sake of the kids—it’s just how we go about doing it,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. “I know it is expensive and it is a costly project, but it needs to be done.”
Background
The bulk of the project will require switching over to LED lighting system-wide and replacing the HVAC systems at both high schools.
Hixson noted that the LED project will cost roughly $2.7 million and will generate roughly $400,000 per year in savings.
By completing these energy-efficiency projects, the school system will save money on utilities and use much of these savings to pay for the project itself.
“You guys have duct board that is only supposed to last about 20 years, but you guys have had it there for 40 years,” Trane senior energy engineer Craig Washburn told the BOE. “It has holes in it, and you’re basically air conditioning above the ceiling right now.”
One of the holes in the duct board above a VHS classroom can be seen in a photo that accompanies this article.
Commissioner Bob Edens told the committee that the system chose the install the duct board when the schools were built simply because it was a cheaper alternative.
“This problem with the heat and air hasn’t come up in the last two or three years,” he said. “I was out there for 39 years, and, for the last 20, we’ve had problems with it.”
Washburn suggested replacing this with metal ductwork, which he said could last between 30 to 40 years. This is opposed to the type of ductwork currently found in the building that lasts 15 to 20 years.
The project would also replace all of the rooftop units that are original to the school and all of the small, outdoor units that serve individual classrooms.
Trane will also add bi-polar ionization to the project, which will actively clean the air that is blown into the classroom.
Trane guarantees the energy savings from its projects, but they cannot measure the current energy lost from the worn-out ductwork in the high schools, so they would not predict or guarantee the specific amount saved from replacing the ductwork.
In order to pay for the entire project, the BOE could borrow up to $5 million from the Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) at an interest rate of .5%, which would be repaid through the energy savings the system will receive at the completion of the project.
HVAC past its life cycle
Brewer also asked why the system didn’t simply start with replacing the duct board instead of spending money to complete all of the projects Trane has recommended.
Cathy Cox, who is a Trane representative explained that, “Typically, we come in and replace rooftop units and the ductwork isn’t in the shape that yours is in. So, it would be like putting GPS on a canoe is what we would be doing. If we just fixed all the duct work and your problems weren’t fixed, what did that get you?”
She also noted that the rooftop units are “past their life cycle.”
The BOE had initially hoped to have the new HVAC systems installed at both high schools next summer. This would require Trane to order equipment by February or March to have it ready for installation by the summer of 2021.
Maybe no tax increase after all
Cumberland Securities bond adviser Chris Bessler told the committee at their Sept. 21 meeting that the county would have to raise the property tax rate by 5 cents beginning in 2021-22 to cover bond payments for the next 20 years, which will be about $640,000 annually.
“Absolutely, I am not going to vote for a 5-cent tax increase,” Brewer said at the time.
Hixson told the committee in October that they could technically pay for the project with no tax increase; however, this would deplete the education debt service fund by 2036. That fund currently has $9 million.
“That (5 cents) was to keep the education debt fund at the same level that it currently is with nothing else changing,” Hixson said. “In order to pay for this project, you could get all the way to around 2036 without raising taxes — assuming everything stays the same — and still take this on.”
“But we were told at the budget committee two years ago by bond council that if the county borrowed any more money until the year 2030, we would have to raise taxes,” Brewer said.
“But you’ve had property tax increases, valuation increases, property tax collection increases, bond rate increases and refunds — you’ve had other things help you out,” Hixson replied. “You’re right, if things had stayed the same. But things didn’t stay the same. With a two-cent increase, that would be completely paid for, and you would see a spike in increase at about 2039 back to above current levels. You wouldn’t have to do anything with the taxpayers right now and still move forward and pay for this out of the education debt service fund.”
Bessler told the committee that interest rates right now are the lowest they’ve been in 40-50 years.
“Instead of having to do a full (5-cent) tax increase to keep the fund balance at that $9 million, the county could do a 2-cent increase and still have a good, healthy fund balance when all is said and done and the debt service drops off in 2030,” he added. “If you didn’t do any tax increase, the fund balance would continue to dip down over an 18 to 20-year period that it continues to flow down. That’s not accounting for any natural growth in property tax value…”
He also noted that the county could “wait a couple years” before revisiting the idea of a tax increase.