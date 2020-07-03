SNEEDVILLE — At the June 25, 2020 meeting of the Hancock Co. Board of Education, Chairman Jack Mullins passed out a list of potential projects submitted by local educators who asked the BOE to provide funding for through a fund established for that purpose by the board at some point in the past.
Funds deposited into that account are contributed voluntarily by board members out of their own BOE paychecks.
Mullins said that information was sent out to all, and that the requests were presented as received.
Eleven suggested projects totaling $7,500 were requested, and with $7,827 in that fund, enough money is on hand to fully fund all of the requests, Mullins said.
“We don’t help anybody if we just leave it laying in the bank,” Vice Chairman David Jones commented.
With no dissension, the board voted unanimously to fund the projects as follows:
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
- Middle/High School Recognition Banquets, $1,500, requested by Mitch Cantwell and Rick Campbell; to have separate academic recognition ceremonies/banquets for each school to recognize, on the high school side, ACT scores and, for the middle school side, to recognize highest grade averages, not just “all As”.
- FFA competitions funding, $600, requested by Steve Howerton; funds needed since the spring fundraiser had to be cancelled and CTE is not allowed to pay for students using Perkins funds, only the teacher. The fundraiser usually brings in enough money to pay for the students to participate.
- English III, Book Club and Service Learning projects, $400, requested by Kasey Fugate; money in the past has been used by the students to provide gifts for nursing home residents, and donations of stuffed animals to the Sheriff’s Department to give to children when needed. Fugate said that, at this point, no current project has been picked. That will happen as soon as students return to school.
- Welding Class, $400, requested by Nathan Hopkins, for use in students taking gifts to male residents of the nursing home. Hopkins said that the students usually play bingo and work on Legos® building projects with the residents.
- Curriculum enhancement, $700, requested by Joanna McDonald; for use in purchasing two new iPads® for her computer lab. The lab currently has four miPads® and the new units would be used as backups in case an iPad® went down. “An extra iPad® would allow classwork to continue”, she said.
- Dual Enrollment program, Hancock Heroes project, $1,000, for publishing a book, requested by Danita Dodson; for use in a component of her English classes that Dodson wants to establish — assembling a collection of stories and photos of local residents compiled by members of her classes, and to establish lesson plans for the project. The project will be “anchored in the ELA standards of narrative writing, with an emphasis upon biographical storytelling for the purpose of using sensory detail to describe heroes through the eyes of students,” she said. The lesson plans would involve grades K-1 and “encourage unprecedented cross-level ELA composition collaboration”.
Dodson said that she hopes the end result will be the collection of the students’ stories into book form, and that she has established a partnership with Miranda Russell, who has been working on a similar “Hancock Heroes” project.
Russell, she said, approached her in January about such a collaboration at the same time that Dodson was “brainstorming” her own idea.
The Tennessee Arts Commission is on board with the proposal, she said.
“The aim is to document how the people of Hancock County might be considered heroic in diverse ways,” her request stated. “It will be like a quilt, piecing together tradition and modernity, youth and elders, the past and the future. Many stories, rich in Appalachian heritage, testify to heroism, but they are lost because they are often overlooked and, consequently, untold.”
The telling of such “untold stories”, she said, would be “empowering, reminding us of the values and possibilities in our cultural identity. Real-life characters will rise from the hollers and the hills, and raw Appalachia will be witnessed through the eyes of those who live it.”
The project, she said, hopes to “capture the truth of our community through heartening stories of local heroes whose lives, in spite of hardships and challenges, are testimonies to courage, perseverance, triumph, compassion, selflessness, forgiveness, love, peace, justice, etc.”.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- First Grade, math manipulatives, $500, requested by Cassandra Bunch; for use in purchasing grade-level math manipulatives to teach “hands-on, concrete manipulatives”, which are “so important for abstract concepts, especially for six- and seven-year olds,” she said. “Standards concerning place value, time, money, addition and subtraction are taught in first grade. The manipulatives will give my students the tools they need to succeed in those areas.”
Funds would be used to create student toolkits, which will save instructional time in the classroom.
“Instead of trying to count out the needed manipulatives for a lesson, students will already have the manipulatives and any other tools they may need in their own individual box,” the request stated.
- Elementary School All-Stars Program, $1,000, for use in funding a tea/banquet for parents and students who receive all As, perfect attendance, and proficiency on TCAP.
- Elementary School Newspaper, $500, for use by fifth-grade students to write and publish a school newspaper. The work would serve as an extension piece for students who are reading above grade-level, the request stated. “It could be completed during RTI. A school newspaper is something that multiple teachers have asked about.”
- Community project for grades K-2, $500, requested by Sara Holt; for use in a new project for the upcoming school year.
In the past, she said, projects have included such things as the compilation of a “Book of Hancock”, whereby students had to write and draw about different things in the community, or collecting recipes for cookbooks from people throughout the county, both books of which were then sold to parents to offset the cost of printing/binding.
Math Manipulatives, fifth grade, $400, requested by Sherry Hunt. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers need to make up individual bags of manipulatives for students to use in math classes to limit possible contamination, the request states.
