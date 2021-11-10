When our valiant soldiers return home, they oftentimes need us.
There is no better time for altruism than the holiday season. Volunteering at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital is a great way to express thanks.
A need for volunteers
Like all medical facilities, Veterans Affairs hospitals, nursing homes and clinics need volunteers to perform a wide range of duties. Some work directly with patients, participating in recreational programs and other activities on the wards. Others assist the VA’s professional staff or escort patients, serve coffee or simply provide companionship to veteran patients.
In Fiscal Year 2019, more than 61,000 volunteers served more than 9.2 million volunteer hours. Individuals and partnering organizations gave more than $99 million in gifts and donations, saving the VA more than $332 million
Visit www.volunteer.va.gov to see how to offer your services and fill out paperwork.
Serve veterans in other ways
There is also the Local Veterans Assistance Program. It might be just what you’re looking for. Whether it’s grocery shopping or running errands for veterans in your community, doing yard work or painting a veteran’s home, there’s a need you can help fill.
Go to the Disabled Veterans website, www.dav.org, to see where you might be a fit.
Since the end of World War I, DAV has helped more than 1 million veterans each year in positive, life-changing ways, at no cost to them. However, they need your help with veterans’ support programs and veteran services. This is ideal for the season of giving.
How to become a volunteer
The first thing one needs to do is find their local VA hospital. You can access a list at www.va.gov. You’ll need to then fill out an application. Once accepted, you’ll attend a volunteer orientation session and go through a health screening.
If you have a criminal record, you’ll need to declare it.
You might have to attend a short informal meeting with health care staff, and depending on the work you will be doing, you might have to complete a short training before you can get started volunteering.