BULLS GAP — A “barn raising” community volunteer event to get playground equipment ready for use at Bulls Gap’s new park has been postponed, but city manager Mike Solomon said activity at “The Farm” is fixing to ramp up.
Bulls Gap’s new nine acre park has been nicknamed The Farm after a barn on the property that is currently being used for storage and events.
Eventually that barn may be removed to make room for construction of a proposed senior center, but that potential project is way down the road.
For now Solomon is focused on competing Phase 1 of the town’s $200,000 park improvement project which was covered by a 50/50 state recreation grant. That cost included the $80,000 price tag for the property which as purchased two years ago, as well as construction of a picnic shelter, a walking trail, and the playground equipment which is about halfway finished.
There’s also a prefabricated restroom facility being constructed for the park which will be connected to the city sewer system. They also hope to be able to to install a second picnic shelter, pave the gravel section of the walking trail, and there’s a flag pole ready to be installed.
Solomon planned on scheduling a “barn raising” community volunteer event at the park for Aug. 28 to attract folks who would help spread the pee gravel playground surface which must be in place before children can use the equipment.
Unfortunately COVID-19 created a delay in the delivery of one necessary component off the equipment.
Solomon told the Review earlier this week he hopes to reschedule the event for sometime in early September.
There’s a lot of interest in getting that playground completed on the part of parents and children who are ready to make good use of it. Solomon said ample public notice will be given when the “barn raising” volunteer event is rescheduled.
Meanwhile The Farm also has two other events on the calendar.
On Sept. 25 the park will host a car show “Cruise-in”, and on Oct. 16-17 th epark will host a large arts and crafts show.
“The Farm” is located on N. VFW Road at the Highway 11-E intersection, and is bordered by Whitehorn Creek to the west and Pikestaff Creek to the north.
Aside from a Senior Center at the current location of the barn, future phases of park improvement could include a 6-on-6 soccer field in the middle and a softball field at the southwest end, as well as more picnic shelters, parking, and another playground near the softball field.