Farmhouse in the Valley will celebrate its fourth annual Spring Vendors Market on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors from across the state will bring an abundance of various wares, art, and handmade works for shoppers to purchase on the lawn and inside the historic 1880s farmhouse.
A featured guest for this event is Barbara Linkous, local Kingsport/Hawkins County author of “Cora’s Story” and “Words, Attitudes, Actions”.
“Cora’s Story” follows the adventurous life of Cora Crawford, born in the early 1900’s and raised on Bays Mountain in rural eastern Tennessee, Cora shares the talk of her young life with the reader. “Words Attitudes Actions”, a collection of short, inspiring thoughts, is meant to encourage a daily time for devotions and prayer.
Barbara will sign copies of her books inside the Farmhouse dining area for the duration of the event. An informal time to meet, greet, and interact with Barbara as she talks about her writings will be at 1:30 p.m.
Kingsport artist Eva Gott will debut a new watercolor print, “Cardinal Angel”, inspired especially for Farmhouse in the Valley 2022 Spring Market. She will be inside the Farmhouse Gallery to meet, greet, and sign prints.
Linda Smith Latimer, Utah native artist and newcomer to the area, will also be in the gallery to unveil and sign her newest release of original watercolor and prints “Farmhouse in Spring”.
A food station will be presented by “Angeez Catering and Custom Cakes” from Greeneville. She will have assorted box lunches, drinks, and desserts available for purchase.
Everyone is invited to come and enjoy all the vendors, merchandise, food, and special guests for this event. Parking is free on the Farmhouse property.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located at 573 Carters Valley Loop Road in Rogersville. For more information call 423-956-3074.