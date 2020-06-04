ALLANDALE — On May 21, 2020, shortly after midnight, a black 2010 Triumph Motorcycle, worth about $4,000, was reported stolen from the parking lot of Allandale Falls Apartments, at 1000 University Boulevard, in Kingsport.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Kingsport Police Department.
On May 30, the owner of the motorcycle and victim of the theft reported that he had spotted his stolen bike at the Roadrunner Market/BP Gas Station and Convenience Store, located at 1312 South John B. Dennis Highway. He told police that the Triumph® emblems had apparently been removed and replaced with several Harley Davidson® and Skoal® decals.
A review of store surveillance video revealed footage of the motorcycle that the victim identified as his own, as well as a white male “person of interest” who was riding it.
Anyone who can provide the identity of this “person of interest,” may know where the stolen motorcycle may currently be found, or may have any additional information to assist with this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call KPD Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
