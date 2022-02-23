With only a handful of exceptions Rogersville and Hawkins County maintained its festival schedule in 2021 without noticeable spikes in the local COVID statistics.
Earlier this month Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker released a tentative schedule of events for Rogersville in 2022, which features all the favorites including monthly Cruise-Ins, Fourth of July parade and fireworks, Bike Fest, Jeep Fest, and Heritage Days.
“Most of our events are outside so it gives people plenty of space to social distance from each other,” Barker told the Review. “It gives them an opportunity to be out in the fresh air. We did our events last year and didn’t have a lot of repercussions from that, so we’re going to continue to do them this year.”
Barker said she reviewed Hawkins County’s COVID statistics after each event to see if there was a spike in new cases.
“We didn’t see a rise in numbers within 5-10 days of our events,” Barker said. “We didn’t feel like any of our events were contributing to the spread of COVID, mainly because they were outside. I know this variant we’re dealing with seems to be a lot more contagious, but all the kids are still going to school, and we’re trying to be as normal as we can.”
Barker added, “I think people being able to come out to events and being able to participate and see our friends and neighbors — it’s uplifting to our spirits. There’s just so much you can take being cooped up, especially when warm weather starts. All of our events were well attended, and when we checked the numbers there were no spikes, so we see no reason at this time not to proceed with our regular schedule this year.”
Aside from being good for community morale, local festivals are also a big part of the local economy. Downtown businesses struggled during COVID, but a downtown festival can offer a quick shot in the arm to a local business revenue.
“When we’re able to bring people downtown they’re eating in the restaurants, they’re browsing around our shops, and hopefully they’re seeing how much we have to offer and enjoying themselves, and will come back” Barker said.
The following list of events is for Rogersville only and is subject to change. As other towns and the Amis Mill Historic Site finalize their 2022 festival schedule this list will be updated.
Tentative 2022 Schedule of Events
Cherokee Lake Power Clean-Up: April 9, 9-11 a.m.
Rogersville In Bloom: April 18 to May 14.
Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament: May 14 at 8 a.m. at McDonald Hill Golf Course.
Vintage Fair Junk Jam: May 7 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cruise-In on the Square: May 27, 6-9 p.m.
Cruise-In on the Square: June 10, 6-9 p.m.
Cruise-In on the Square: July 1, 6-9 p.m.
Fourth of July Parade: July 4 at 11 a.m., downtown Rogersville.
Fourth of July Fireworks: July 4 at sunset, Rogersville City Park.
Cruise-In on the Square: Aug. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cruise-In on the Square: Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m.
Rogersville Bike Nite: Sept. 17, 5-9 p.m., downtown Rogersville.
Rogersville Main Street Jeep Show: Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m., downtown Rogersville.
Heritage Days Children’s Parade: Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m., downtown Rogersville.
Cruise-In on the Square: Oct. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Heritage Days: Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Rogersville.
Christmas Parade: Dec. 3, 4 p.m., downtown Rogersville.
Christmas Tree Lighting: Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Christmas Tour of Homes: Dec. 10, more details to be released.
The Rogersville Heritage Association is also tentatively scheduling evening free concerts at Crockett Spring Park the first Monday of each month June through October.