Colder months mean getting your home ready to weather Old Man Winter’s chill.
Winterizing your home can save you money on energy bills and can help mitigate some of the wear and tear winter weather brings.
Outside
Prepare the outside of your home by cleaning out the gutters. Move the downspouts so that they point away from your home’s foundation. These actions make sure that water from melting snow and ice or excess winter rains drains away from your home and doesn’t damage the roof or the foundation.
You should also look at your trees and shrubs and cut away tree branches that hang over your house. Snow and ice buildup can cause them to snap and fall on your home.
This is also the time of year to store your outdoor furniture for the winter and, before the first cold day, put a fresh coat of sealant on any decks. Disconnect garden hoses and sprinklers and store them away from the winter.
Windows and Doors
Check for drafts around your windows and doors and make sure the weatherstripping is secure. Self-sticking weatherstripping can help keep your house cozy during winter’s chill. You should also check any caulking and make repairs to broken or loose panes.
You may need to set up draft guards on exterior doors.
Prepare Your Plumbing
Check your water lines, especially those that are exposed to wintry temperatures. Wrap any exposed lines in insulation and heat tape that’s plugged in and working. Close any crawl space vents that allow air to circulate to protect pipes from freezing temperatures. When the temperatures drop below freezing, leave your faucets trickling indoors and open under-sink cabinets to let the warm house air circulate around the pipes.
Catch Up On Your Climate Control
Before the cooler temperatures arrive, have your home’s heating checked by a professional. Let them make any adjustments and do any preventative maintenance so that you stay warm and cozy all winter. If you have a fireplace, make sure your chimney is in working order and that your fireplace is cleaned and ready to go for the cozy season.
While you’re at it, consider setting up a programmable thermostat that reduces the heat when you’re gone and warms it up when you get back. These things can save you big on your energy bill. The professional can install it while they’re there to check the furnace.
Switch the direction on your ceiling fans to counter-clockwise to redirect warm air down instead of circulating cool air throughout the room.