SURGOINSVILLE — Wilma Jane Williams, age 66, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of J. B. Fields and Martha McCall.
In addition to her parents,survivors include her loving husband, Danny Williams; children, Stacey Tilson, Rhonda L. Delph, Angela Mijanovich, Henry Lee Williams, Chasidy Bell Ann Williams (Ace); son-in-law, Scottie Delph; 12 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow in Horton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
