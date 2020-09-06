BREAKING NEWS: Boat crash on Cherokee Lake sends one to hospital

A boat crash on Cherokee Lake sent one victim to hospital Saturday night due to injuries sustained in the crash.
All subjects involved are accounted for. The crash involved two boats that collided near Chelaque Way in Morresburg.
Emergency Crews were notified of the incident at approximately 9:27 PM. The scene was not reported cleared until after 1:00 AM Sunday morning. Responding agencies included Hawkins County Rescue Squad along with members from Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, and TWRA. Additional assistance was provided by the Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department and Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad.