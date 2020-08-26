After a nearly four-hour meeting, the Hawkins County Commission passed the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget Monday evening.
Before doing so, however, commissioners voted to factor in a 5% raise for all County Sheriff’s Department employees after several of them gave impassioned speeches.
As previously reported in the Review’s Midweek edition, all fire departments in the county received a one-time funding increase of $6,500, which is set to come from Gov. Bill Lee’s one-time Local Support Grant (LSG). The commission also voted to provide all full-time HCSO staff a $1,000 COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus. Both county rescue squads were also awarded a one-time increase of $5,000, and Hawkins County EMS was awarded funding to purchase two rebuilt ambulances not to exceed $275,000—all stipulated to come from the LSG monies.
An article detailing the plan to spend the LSG money can be found in the Review’s Midweek edition next week.
Budget committee cuts Sheriff’s request for 7.5% raise to 1.6%
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson approached the Commission’s Budget Committee at the first budget hearing back in May to request a 7.5% raise for employees across the board, funding for eight new patrol cars, $50,000 for jail vehicles to transport inmate work crews; and about $80,000 for two additional narcotics detectives.
However, most of these requests were either reduced or denied altogether.
The Committee voted to give the employees a 1.6% raise rather than the requested 7.5% to purchase four patrol cars annually. The inmate work crew vehicle funding was denied as was the funding for two new narcotics detectives.
Lawson again approached the Budget Committee in July to ask that they reconsider the 7.5% raise, but no action was taken on the issue at that meeting.
Lawson and several of his employees approached the commission again on Monday evening, as the 2020-2021 budget was up for its final approval by the full commission.
After several impassioned speeches from HCSO employees and nearly an hour’s worth of discussion, the commission voted to amend the budget to include a 5% raise for all HCSO employees.
Impassioned speeches from underpaid Sheriff’s Department
When Lawson first approached the Commission regarding the raise, he noted that he had already lost 68 employees to higher paying jobs just in the last 22 months. He reported Monday evening that that number had grown to 79.
“That’s putting it close to a $300,000 waste of taxpayer money (to train their replacements),” Lawson said.
“We have maintained (through COVID-19) and done what we had to do,” Lawson told the Commission. “We also had to fool with a potentially violent protest. We protected your county, we protected your cities. We kept that (violence) from happening, so we didn’t make CNN or FOX news. These men and women risk their lives every day.”
He also expressed his frustration at the lack of a second for Commissioner Glenda Davis’s resolution to resend the decision to take $500,000 from the LSG to extend a water line to around 40 households whose wells are producing unclean water. This resolution would have instead allotted that money for various public safety purposes.
Each of those intended purchases was approved in other resolutions including buying an ambulance, the AED purchases, and the HCSO COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus.
Three HCSO supervisors (a representative from patrol, transport and the jail) then addressed the commission.
Some HCSO employees work many jobs to make ends meet
“I love my job, and I don’t do it for the money; however, our men and women have got to be able to support their families,” said Lt. Greg Larkin, who oversees the Patrol Division. Larkin also told the Commission that Monday was his thirtieth-year anniversary working for the county.
“These officers don’t do it for the money,” he added. “It’s a calling. We do this because we want to make a difference in our community—we want to make it safer and a better place to live and raise our families.”
He told the Commission that some HCSO officers work two, three or even four jobs to make ends meet.
“That’s not fair for them or their families,” he said. “They need off time.”
He told the commission that, just as Lawson is responsible for his officers and community safety, commissioners are responsible for that as well.
“You have a duty to provide the best emergency service possible for the county,” he said. “You can be liable for lack of action.”
He echoed Lawson’s concern that numerous HCSO officers receive training through HCSO and then leave for higher paying jobs in other entities; thus, the HCSO money used to train these officers is wasted.
“You all don’t care”
“These guys (jail workers) get spit on, have shampoo bottles of feces and urine squirted on them, they have to roll around on the ground with people and fight with them, and they get $11.94 per hour,” Jail Administrator Butch Gallion told the Commission. “Do any one of you all want to make that kind of money and get spit on or have urine and poop squirted on you? It’s nasty, but it happens all the time.”
He went on to add that a fight breaks out in the jail “weekly if not daily” and the jail has inmates with charges ranging from public intoxication to first-degree murder.
He also noted that Koch Foods in Morristown offers a starting pay that is higher than that of HCSO corrections officers.
“Some of you say that you support us, and some of you do,” Gallion added. “Some of you have lived it. Some of you SAY you support us, but I don’t believe it because I don’t see it.”
He pointed to Davis and said, “Thank you for what you tried to do. Not a single person would second her motion. You all don’t care. That’s what I hear.”
At this point, Commissioner Danny Alvis began to speak up, but Gallion stopped him saying, “I’m saying what I hear. It may not be true, but remember what they say about perception—perception is reality. When you refuse to speak, that’s what you’re saying.”
Commissioner Mark DeWitte then told Gallion, “There were a group of us that could not second [Davis’s] motion because we weren’t on the prevailing side of the motion that [Davis’s motion] was going to take away.”
The crowd began murmuring at this point, Commissioner Mike Herrell said to DeWitte, “That’s false information,” and DeWitte denied Herrell’s claim.
“Look at the big picture”
“Guys, you really need to look at the big picture,” said Lt. James Woods, who is over transportation, court officers, SROs and process servers. “Stop all the bickering between each other. You all fight in little groups and pick on each other because you don’t agree. Why don’t you sit down and talk about things? You’re worse than a bunch of children sometimes.”
Numerous HCSO employees also noted that a 1.6% raise wouldn’t even cover this year’s increase in insurance.
“We don’t have that privileged information”
“As the Sheriff knows, a lot of us in here aren’t on the budget committee,” Alvis said in response. “This 1.6% raise came out of the budget committee. A lot of us don’t have that privileged information. We can’t be there and offer discussion and vote on this because of that committee.”
He then made a motion to increase the 1.6% raise to a 3.2% raise.
“That won’t get you to where you can buy a new car or anything, but it will help a little bit, won’t it?” he asked.
“3.2%, yes I would appreciate that, but that’s not even going to cover our insurance,” an HCSO employee in the crowd said.
Commissioner Valerie Goins, who had originally suggested the 1.6% raise noted that she did so after comparing HCSO pay with that of other counties for an apples-to-apples comparison, though she noted that she understood that HCSO loses many employees to other cities.
Goins also noted that a 1.6% COLA (cost of living adjustment) is the rate social security and disability recipients will receive this year.
“Another thing that I thought of (when making the decision), was that our county teachers are paid crap,” she added. “Some of them work more than one job, too. I would love for everybody to get a good raise, but we’ve got to protect our fund balance. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got enough to keep our bond rating good and do what’s best for everyone.”
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent, who was attending the meeting virtually, then made a motion to increase the 1.6% to a 5% raise, and Alvis rescinded his prior motion.
“If these people don’t deserve a 5% raise, then they don’t deserve anything,” she said. “We have county employees who work in a controlled environment behind a desk, and we’re going to recommend that they get a $12,000 raise this year and next year too, and we’re going to treat our Sheriff’s department like underlings. That’s a disgrace on 21 commissioners.”
Trent was referring to the budgeted raise for County Finance Director Eric Buchanan.
Trent’s motion was projected to add to the $709,000 budget deficit by $229,000 for a total of $938,000. This deficit will be closed with the approximately $7.3 million in savings in the general fund.
“There’s only so much money to go around”
“We can actually raise it to whatever you want to raise it to, and we can do it right here, but you HAVE to understand that there will be a tax increase,” Commissioner John Metz added. “You’re going to have to vote to increase the tax level. Do I believe they need more money? I believe everybody needs more money. But, you have to have the intestinal fortitude to step up and vote the tax increase.”
He added, “You continue to build a deficit, then you end up having a wheel tax. There’s only so much money to go around, so you have to raise taxes.”
He noted that supporting Trent’s motion would require two more pennies on the current property tax rate.
“On a residential property, you’re looking at $5 (increase) per $100,000 of value, and about $8 on commercial property per $100,000 in value,” Metz added.
Trent then suggested taking the necessary money from the undesignated fund balance.
“I realize that this is a recurring expense, but we should have provided for this in the past,” she said. “Every time we bring [raises for HCSO] up, we’re told that there will be a tax increase. It’s strange to me that when you want to do other things, there’s no tax increase.”
In the end, the commission voted 21-0 in favor of the 5% raise, but there was no vote regarding a tax increase.
Motion to eliminate finance director’s raise defeated
Herrell then made a motion to eliminate the proposed $12,000 raise for Buchanan.
The original intention was that Buchanan would receive a $12,000 raise in the 2020-2021 budget and an additional $12,000 in the 2021-2022 budget to make Buchanan’s salary comparable to other counties with a similar population size to Hawkins.
An article detailing the Personnel Committee’s decision to provide this raise will be linked to the online version of this article.
“I can tell you that someone with a similar degree and similar experience (as Buchanan) could go to the private sector and definitely make more money than what he’s making for an accountant,” Speaks told the Commission. “However, with the same breath, I have to say that he knew what the position paid when he took it.”
“I did know what the position paid when I took it,” Buchanan responded. “What I did not know was what counties of comparable population and even less population paid for my same position. There is a $37,000 discrepancy on average.”
This motion was defeated 10-11, so Buchanan’s raise remained in the budget.
In the end, the final 2020-2021 budget was approved 13-8. The commissioners who voted against the budget included Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright, Raymond Jessee, Alvis, Charles Thacker, Speaks, Herrell and Donnie Talley.