William "Bill" Raymond Long, passed away peacefully at his home.
Bill spent his life doing what he loved, farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond N. and Eva Long; brother, Paul L. Long and nephew, Sherman and wife, Donna Scarce.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley and husband, Marshall Scarce; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
the graveside service will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of his caregivers, medical staff, and all the friends and family who have helped take such good care of Bill over the years.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you to donate to Long and Berry Cemetery maintence.
