Tennessee Department of Health statistics indicate that Hawkins County is currently experiencing another major spike in new COVID cases.
According to the Department of Health, on Jan. 13 Hawkins County recorded the highest number of new COVID cases in a single day since the pandemic started with 209.
The previous record occurred on Sept. 11, 2020 with 194.
For the week of Jan. 9-15 Hawkins County had 772 new COVID cases, which is also the highest one-week total since the pandemic began. It’s also a substantial bump from the previous week of Jan. 2-8 when the Department of Health recorded 435 new COVID cases in Hawkins County.
The week prior to that there were 266 cases in Hawkins County, and the week before that 198.
It was also a record breaking week for new COVID cases statewide. Before the New Year the single day record for new cases in Tennessee was 15,075 set Sept. 10, 2020.
Since the New Year Tennessee has eclipsed the old record eight times between Jan. 1-15. The high water mark was set Jan. 13 with 21,196, followed by 20,264 on Jan. 14 and 19,524 on Jan. 6 and 19,007 on Jan. 15.
During the week of Jan. 9-15 35.1% of COVID tests administered in Hawkins County were positive.
That a big increase over the week of Jan. 2-8 when 21.9% of COVID tests administered in Hawkins County were positive.
Statewide 41.19 percent of COVID tests were positive over the past seven days, compared to the previous week when it was 38.93%.
Regional vaccination statistics
Ballad Health reported Wednesday that within its system there were 349 COVID patients hopitalized, 86% (300) of whom are unvaccinated.
Ballad also reported there are 70 COVID patients in the ICU, 96% (67) of whom are unvaccinated; and 51 patients on ventilators, 98% (50) of whom are unvaccinated.
Statewide 58.6% of Tennesseans have received one dose of COVID vaccine and 51.8% are fully vaccinated.
The Department of Health reports that 55.84% of Hawkins County residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 50.93% are fully vaccinated.
As for other nearby counties:
Sullivan County: 55.84% have received one dose, 50.93% are fully vaccinated.
Hancock County: 36.75% have received one dose and 33.22% are fully vaccinated.
Grainger County: 51.16% have received one dose, and 46.93% are fully vaccinated.
Hamblen County: 45.38% have received one does and 40.92% are fully vaccinated.
Greene County: 48.53% have received one dose and 44.26% are fully vaccinated.
Washington County: 65.44% have received one dose and 58.71 percent are fully vaccinated.
Johnson County: 40.87% have received one dose and 35.71% are fully vaccinated.
CarterCounty: 41.47% have received one dose and 37.4% are fully vaccinated.
Unicoi County: 56.42 have received one dose and 51.39% are fully vaccinated.
School quarantine reduced to 5 days
Hawkins County Schools attendance percentage has been hovering between the low 90s and upper 80s, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson said less restrictive quarantine rules may help attendance figures rise.
School attendance was 87 percent when Hixson met with the Hawkins County Commission’s Education Committee on Jan. 13.
Hixson reported to the committee that the biggest change schools have experienced recently with regards to COVID CDC guidelines is a reduction in mandatory quarantine period, which went from 14 days to five if you’re not symptomatic on the fifth day.
“That’s a dramatic shift in the number of days students and staff can stay out if they’re positive,” Hixson said. “That’s going to help with our attendance as long as it doesn’t adversely affect those who are getting COVD within the schools. That’s a Catch-22. But, we’re hoping that we can get them back sooner. as long as there’s no symptoms there, no fever, they’re able to come back.”
Hixson had met with three different school staffs after returning form Christmas break, each of which expressed concern that a handful of parents utilize the COVID quarantine rules to to let their kids stay home longer.
“They simply call they school and say, ‘They’ve got COVID’,” Hixson told the committee. “We’ve had multiple students who have had COVID eight or nine times. That flies in the face of what we’re seeing across the nation. We’ve got to walk the line between accountability and getting them in school, and being safe.”
For the week of Jan. 10-14 Hawkins County Schools had a total of 106 people (students, faculty and staff combined) who were confirmed positive for COVID. That was up significantly from the 20 who were confirmed positive the week of Jan. 3-7.
Cherokee had the most positive cases during the week of Jan. 10-14 with 17, followed by Volunteer with 16, Surgoinsville Elementary with 13, and Church Hill Intermediate with 11.
Bulls Gap, Rogersville Middle and St. Clair each had six each and no other school were higher than five. Only Clinch and Pathways Alternative reported zero.