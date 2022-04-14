Everyone is familiar with the time-honored tradition of vinegar and food coloring when it’s time to dye your Easter eggs.
Why not liven things up this year? Just remember to clear the area before starting, since there’s bound to be a mess.
Create a paper barrier between your coloring ingredients and any countertop — especially if you have one with a porous surface.
TEMPORARY TATTOOS
Here’s a quick way to personalize your Easter eggs: Temporary tattoos feature most any design or character, and they provide a nice distraction for kids while dinner preparations continue.
CRAFT PAPER
Cut and paste craft paper to your hard-boiled eggs and they transform into birds, flowers or a bunny. Pre-cut designs for younger children.
CHALKBOARD PAINT
Bored with your egg already? Completely coat it with chalkboard paint to make a reusable surface. Simply erase everything, and then start over. You’ll have hours of egg-coloring excitement.
WASHI TAPE
Washi tape resembles masking tape in feel, but is made from natural fibers and comes in an exciting variety of designs. Just affix the tape right to shell. It’s durable and fun — and won’t create a mess or stain anything like dyes can.
SCIENCE!
Prepare the usual primary dye options, but then have little ones dip their eggs in multiple bowls to see how they combine into new colors.
TRY MONOCHROMATIC
For a more polished decor idea, experiment with various hues of the same color. Line them up for an ombre effect, or mix and match for a look that’s both bold and cohesive.
GO NATURAL
You actually don’t have to use dyes at all. Vegetables like beets, blueberries, spinach, red cabbage and dill seeds are natural substitutes. You’ll save money, and they actually give eggs a deeper, richer color when you’d done.
BROWN EGGS
The traditional white egg is usually preferred, because it allows the vibrant colors associated with Easter to shine through. Mix in some brown eggs, however, and you’ll see a new diversity of shades.
GLITTER
What’s more glitzy than glitter? Just be aware that creating this look outside is probably the best idea. Scattered glitter tends to stick around long after the holiday.