After employees of the Hawkins Co. Clerk’s office received death threats over the phone, the Commission’s Public Safety Committee agreed to fast track improved security measures at both county offices.
One office is located inside the Hawkins Co. Courthouse in Rogersville and the other is in the Church Hill city building.
County Clerk Nancy Davis told the Committee that instances such as this are becoming a regular occurrence, and she is concerned for her employees.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant James Woods actually developed security plans for the Hawkins Co. Courthouse, the Church Hill City/County building and several other facilities a few years ago, but implementation of these has been delayed since 2016 due to the necessary cost.
“He said he was going to kill all of them”
On July 13, employees at the Church Hill office received a phone call from 43-year-old Gary James Hunley of 302 Adams Street at around 8 a.m. According to the incident report filed by Church Hill Police Officer Ethan Mays, Hunley inquired about the title for a mobile home and soon became hostile.
“The employee attempted to assist Hunley in questions regarding the change of address he wanted, but he wouldn’t provide her with information needed to accomplish it,” Mays wrote.
Hunley then told the employee that he was “tired of being screwed over by people.”
He later made reference to Holston Electric “screwing him over.”
When the County Clerk employee provided further information regarding his title, Hunley told her “he was going to kill all of them (referring to the employees in that office) and the police officers.”
In response, the employee told Hunley “he would be in a bigger mess” if he did that.
He replied “that he wouldn’t, but all of them would be when he got done.”
The employee then notified the CHPD after the phone call, and the HCSO sent an officer to stay at the City/County building the rest of the day. No other incidents occurred the rest of the day, but Mays did contact the District Attorney’s Office.
Hunley was cited into Sessions Court on July 16 by the CHPD on one count of telephone harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28. He was also banned from both the Church Hill City/County building and Holston Electric’s Church Hill location.
“I have concerns for my employees”
“This is starting to be an issue at the county buildings, and also the city/county building in Church Hill,” Public Safety Committee Chairman Mike Herrell said. “I know it’s been brought up several times about security at both locations. I think with the incident at the Church Hill city/county building it has become a big issue overall.”
He added, “I don’t know if we need to start looking at getting another building, or getting more security. We’re going to have to figure out what we’re going to do to protect the employees and keep Hawkins County safe.”
Davis told the committee that, though situations like the one on July 13 do not happen every day, security “has been an ongoing problem” since she took office in 2014.
“I do have concerns for my employees,” Davis said. “I have concerns because of the layout of the office and the inability to leave the situation for all of us. I strongly encourage you (committee members) to look at the possibility of permanent security in both buildings.”
Woods told the committee that he had previously presented his findings from a study of both the courthouse and the city/county building.
The security plan for the courthouse is estimated to cost $50,000 to implement the new equipment and a recurring cost of $105,000 to pay the recommended three security officers. This includes an officer that would man the city/county building. The three officers would rotate duty stations. Should the county choose only to install video cameras and door alarm equipment and forgo a metal detector, the cost would drop to roughly $35,900.
The plan for the city/county building is estimated to cost $9,000 for equipment that includes cameras and panic buttons.
“We have had the red flag go up”
“People get mad and there are problems that arise from that,” Woods said. “We have a new law that allows folks to carry their firearms into office buildings and in public if they want to. I hope that makes things safer, but it could be a bad situation too. I think you really need to look at the whole picture and make an educated decision on it.”
“We’re going to have to look at the big picture,” Commissioner Charles Thacker said. “You’ve got solid waste and these convenience stations, and people get mad at those. In the parks sometimes. It’s not just the Mayor’s office and the courthouse. There are others involved, too.”
“I wish there was some easy way to keep everyone safe, but there is not an easy way to do that,” Woods replied. “But what you have here (in the County Clerk offices) are people in a close area. Sometimes there are large amounts of money that go in and out of here at tax time.”
“We’ve actually had people who were legally carrying guns walk into offices over custody issues, crying and disoriented,” Hawkins Co. Trustee Jim Shanks told the committee. “It would be a hard find to walk into too many courthouses and not encounter some type of an officer.”
Some commissioners have actually discussed purchasing the former Mount Carmel BB&T Bank building to use for a new city/county building in the eastern portion of the county.
Herrell suggested that the Public Safety Committee schedule a joint meeting with the Public Buildings Committee to discuss increased security and the possibility of acquiring a new building.
“We’ve had the red flag go up,” Commissioner Tom Kern said. “In my opinion, it’s not ‘how’ or ‘what’, it’s ‘when’. I would like to see us take action to start, whether it be this building or wherever, to deter this thing.”
He added, “I think we have been warned, and I don’t want it on me that I failed to react...I am deeply concerned that we need to take some action immediately...I wish it was in place today.”
“It’s not a matter of ‘will it happen here,’” Woods added. “It’s going to happen here.”
He noted that the HCSO trains annually on active shooter training “to prepare for when it does happen here.”