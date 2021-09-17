In the Aug. 19 game between John Sevier and Church Hill Middle School, history was made when CHMS’s Chloe Anderson became the first female football player to intercept a pass in J. Fred Johnson Stadium’s history.
Defending against a 22-0 lead, Sevier began to drive late in the game.
Coach Jeremy Jones stated, “I put Anderson in to defend against the pass in a nickel package. She read the next play perfectly and knocked the pass down. Sevier ran the same play again, but this time she intercepted the pass and returned it for twenty-five yards.”
Church Hill held out to beat John Sevier 22-0 and currently have a record of 2-2.
Chloe, an eighth grader, is in her first year playing football, and she excels in other sports as well.
Chloe also plays volleyball, basketball, and track.
Last track season she qualified for State in the Girls High Jump event.
While she now will go down in the history books for this interception, she now has her eyes set as becoming the first female player to score points for Church Hill Middle School’s football team.