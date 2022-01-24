Last week members of the Hawkins County Board of Education asked the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Committee for permission to locate a cross country course at the industrial park.
The course would be located in unusable floodplain where a course was laid out five years ago for two Volunteer High School meets.
Following a 30 minute discussion members of the PBJVC agreed to take the request “under advisement”.
Among the group representing the schools system were board chairman Chris Christian, board members Judy Trent and Jackie Charles, high/middle school supervisor Thomas Floyd, coordinated school health coordinator Erika Phillips, and CTE supervisor Brandon Williams.
The PBJVC is a board the governs the Phipps Bend Industrial Park which is comprised of representatives from Kingsport and Hawkins County.
“What we’re needing in Hawkins County is a location for our children to have an opportunity to run cross country events,” Christian told the PBJVC. “That’s not only middle school and high school at this point, but our board has just voted to incorporate elementary level cross country.”
”We need a place to host these events”
Christian said they’ve looked at other possibilities for a cross country course in Hawkins County. One obvious solution would be Laurel Run Park. But, the narrow road that leads into the park wouldn’t be conducive to safe school bus travel.
That road, which is basically single lane in some sections would have to be widened to two lanes to accommodate school buses, which would be a major project.
Another venue that could be a possibility is Church Hill’s proposed 65 acre park being developed on Holliston Mills Road. Christian noted, however, that project is still on the drawing board, and even if it did become a viable option, that would be years down the road.
That leaves the floodplain on the east side of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park as the only other viable option.
“We’ve had some meets up there before that were successful,” Christian said. “The competition was really good. Schools from the entire region came and ran on it. I personally spoke to some of the coaches who were there. They loved it. The athletes loved it because it’s level.”
Christian said they aren’t interested in using property that could potentially be used for industrial development. The property that would be used can’t be developed due to being in the floodplain.
Christian said if an industry decided it needed that property, the cross country course would be eliminated.
The start/finish line would be near the Tennessee College of Applied Technology where parking wouldn’t be an issue.
“We’re seeing a lot more participation in cross country at the high schools, and that will, in turn, create more participation for the middle schools,” Christian said. “Now that we’re going to incorporate the elementary schools we need a place to host these events.”
”The answer has always been the same”
PBJVC chairman Larry Elkins said one thing that “left a sour taste in the mouth” of his committee after the previous Phipps Bend meets was the port-o-potties that were used at the last meets. Those potties were still there two years later and the committee had to pay to have them removed.
Christian said the school system wasn’t aware of the abandoned port-o-potties.
Elkins said he just wants to put this issue to bed.
“For almost seven years I’ve had calls from Congressmen, TVA high officials, from everybody under the sun wanting to know what the problem is here in Hawkins County that we can’t work something out,” Elkins said. “We need to take into consideration everybody’s opinion and put this thing to bed once and for all for the benefit of everybody.”
Elkins added, “The two things we keep in mind as our mission at Phipps Bend is to create jobs and create tax base. That’s it. There’s no ulterior things that go on. As long as we can do those two things, then those young people that you’re educating, we can help them find a job and keep them here locally, and improve the livelihood of everybody here in Hawkins County.”
Christian said he would get a plan for the course to the PBJVC. He asked the committee to consider approval the course.
“We’ve taken this up on numerous occasions and the answer has always been the same,” Elkins said. “… We’ve got issues with truck traffic and a lot of traffic up there, and it doesn’t seem to be conducive to kids. But, we can certainly take it under advisement.”