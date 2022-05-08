Police are looking for four people who fled from a fiery two vehicle roll-over crash near Church Hill Saturday evening.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, around 9:42 p.m. a 2003 Chevy Suburban was traveling south on Barrett Lane behind a white Ford Ranger near Gentry Hollow.
The THP reported that the Suburban hit the Ranger in the rear, causing it to leave the roadway left and roll over to an uncontrolled stop.
The Suburban left the roadway right, over an embankment and hit a standing tree. The two female passengers in the Ranger left the scene, and the driver and passenger of the Suburban left the scene.
The Ranger two was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, and the driver of the Ranger two was lying in the roadway.
The driver of the Ranger was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center.
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Department was searching for two males and two females that left the scene. Anyone with information about their identities and/or whereabouts is asked to contact Hawkins Cunty Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121