Surgoinsville leaders expect to utilize their $471,813 in federal COVID stimulus funding to extend the sewer system, mainly because that the only allowable use that the town has at it’s disposal.
Mayor Merrell Graham old the Review last week that the most likely project would be to extend a sewer line from Man Street to Highway 11-W via Sandidge Hollow Road, although the Board of Mayor and aldermen is considering other possibilities as well.
In August Surgoinsville received its $34,256 state COVID stimulus grant which has no restrictions on how the town can spend it.
By the end of November the town expects to receive half of its federal COVID stimulus in the amount of 235,900, and the remainder of the funding will arrive in November of 2022.
The town has until 2026 to spend it.
There are restrictions on the federal funding however. Among the acceptable uses is to address health issues, which includes sewer.
“There doesn’t seem to be any other options that are applicable to Surgoinsville,” Town Attorney Joe May told the BMA earlier this month. “We don’t have a heath department or anything like that.”
Graham told the Review one option the bard is considering is the installation of a drip sewer system, which at one time was estimated to cost about $1 million at one time. That system would save the town substantial sewage treatment fees for the Church Hill Sewer Treatment Plant to treat the town’s sewage, Graham noted.
“A drip system is where you have about five acres of land and build a big septic tank system on it,” Graham said. “Everything that runs through your sewer runs into this. We could rent the land form somebody, and this drip system would go in there, and take care of everything just like a fill bed would. We could grow hay on the field that we would be renting. You can’t grow food on it.”
Another option would be to extend sewer service into more residential neighborhoods, although Graham noted that additional grant funding for residential hookups likely wouldn’t be available.
To receive grant fund about 65 percent of the new customers have to be low income families to be eligible for grant funding.
“We’re at the point where it’s hard to meet that percentage,” Graham said. “We don’t have any (un-sewered) streets that have a huge majority of low income people. What we’re going to have to do is just add whatever is closer to our line.”
Graham anticipates that the top priority for the federal funds will be to extend the sewer line to Highway 11-W.
The line would follow Sandidge Hollow road which dead-ends about 200 yards from 11-W near where the Dollar Genera and Pizza Plus businesses are located.
A sewer line would open up a vast amount of vacant 11-W real estate to potential commercial development, as well as potentially sprang a proposed residential development and Sandidge Hollow Road.
A few years back when the Food Country grocery store chain considered constructing a new store on 11-W in Surgoinsville the cost of running sewer to 11-W was estimated at $165,000.
“We’ve had someone tell us since then that we can have it done cheaper than that just having the line put up,”Graham said. “We don’t know for sure, but looks like that’s about the only thing we can use the (COVID) money for.”
Postponed hiring of police officer
A proposal to hire a second full time officer for the Surgoinsville Police Department was postponed during the Oct. 11 BMA meeting.
SPD Chief James Hammonds had reported to the Board earlier that there may be grant money available to help pay a portion of the new officer’s salary.
The SPD currently has one full time officer, Hammonds, and six part time officer covering the town. The new full time officer would take over the duties of code enforcement.
Former Public Works director Eddie McNally, who retired in August, previously performed code enforcement and animal control duties. After this retirement the BMA decided to separate those duties. Hammonds has been doing Code enforcement and animal control temporarily.
Aside form hiring a second full time officer to cover code enforcement, a part time animal control officer will be hired.