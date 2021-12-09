The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen will soon consider whether or not to purchase body cameras for municipal police officers.
At the board’s Dec. 2 workshop, Police Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. noted that the town has tossed around the idea for several years but never made the purchase. In fact, former Police Chief Grady White even brought the idea before the board.
The particular cameras White presented before the board would have cost the town around $30,000. Lunsford noted that he has checked with numerous companies and received cost estimates of between $25,000 and $30,000, but he found a less expensive alternative through LensLock’s leasing program.
Lunsford was able to trial the cameras for a few months before presenting his recommendation to the BMA. He even passed around a camera for each member to view.
“Police cameras are very expensive because they know, sooner or later, you’re going to have to have them,” Lunsford told the board. “It’s like insulin or an Epipen--they know you have to pay it.”
With companies that do not offer leasing programs, Lunsford explained that the town would be required to purchase the equipment (cameras) as well as the data storage to store videos.
“You have to store this data securely, because it is now evidence,” he said. “With this company, you get chain of custody with their software because the videos are evidence. That means nobody can edit or touch this data. Now our cameras could actually be used in a court of law. Currently they cannot because there’s no chain of custody.”
The company provides a chain of custody report, which shows a trail of any user who has viewed the videos, how many times they were viewed, and all of the associated data.
Lunsford noted that most companies that provide police body cameras charge the municipality for data storage, similar to that of a cell phone plan. The town then pays per gigabyte of storage. However, like with a cell phone plan, the town would be subject to overage charges if they use more gigabytes of storage than they were allotted for a month.
“When you go over, now you’ve got an overage charge, and they don’t tell you that,” Lunsford said. “They might say, ‘yeah, it’s just $30,000 for all this.’ Then, two months into it, you’re getting hit with these big bills and they say, ‘well, you went over on your data.’”
CIty Attorney John Pevy noted that video files that come from police body cameras are particularly large files that require a lot of storage.
LensLock has offered unlimited data storage free for life if the town signs on to the leasing program. In addition to the eight cameras, the town would receive a monitor, a small computer and a base station for the cameras.
At the end of each shift, the officer plugs his body camera into the base station, and the data downloads onto the server and is available to watch within minutes.
The LensLock software also allows the officers to redact faces of those present in the video. Lunsford noted that this would be used if an officer went into a school and multiple minor’s faces were shown in the video footage. This move would show up in the chain of custody. Normally, Lunsford noted that the town would have to pay an outside company to redact the faces shown in a video when necessary.
Each LensLock camera would cost right at $1,000 per year for the town to lease, and Lunsford noted that the town would need eight of them. They would also be replaced for free by the company if it gets lost or damaged while in use. If the town purchased the cameras instead of leasing them, they would be required to pay for replacement cameras.
“You could break it or lose it every day of the week, and they would just give you another one,” Lunsford said. “It’s practically indestructible. They told me you could sling it against a brick wall.”
When Alderman Jim Gilliam asked Lunsford whether the current in-car cameras the officers have would become obsolete, he replied, “yeah, they don’t even work.”
He noted that he would prefer the town purchase body cameras rather than new car cameras, as the body camera goes everywhere the officer goes.
The board is expected to discuss the matter further at their December meeting.