Betty Jane Ellis, age 80, of Rogersville

Betty Jane Ellis, age 80, went to her heavenly home on September 19, 2020. She enjoyed listening to music, singing her gospel hymns and doing puzzles. Betty loved people and animals. She was known for cooking and sharing her food with everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Ellis; and son, Robert Osborne.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Estepp; son, Billy Osborne; grandchildren, Glen Johnson (Nina), Chris Estepp, Lindsey Wilson (T.J.) and Kevin Osborne; great-grandson, Gage Wilson.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 22 from 2-3 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Neas officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
The family extends a special thank you to Wanda Davis, caregiver and the Silver Angels organization.