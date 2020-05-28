Church Hill hires first full-time female police officer

Kathryn Metcalf is making history within the city of Church Hill.
At their May 19 BMA meeting, Mayor Dennis Deal announced that Metcalf has been hired as a full-time police officer, becoming the first full-time female police officer in the city’s 62-year history.
“That’s a great thing,” Mayor Dennis Deal said at the meeting. “She’s a good officer, and we’re very fortunate to have her.”
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work here, and I really appreciate it,” Metcalf replied. “I’ll do my best and do a good job for the city.”
Metcalf started working at the CHPD part time in February and became full time on May 12, filling the vacancy left by officer Ethan Calhoun.
As all CHPD officers do, Metcalf will also serve as a firefighter.
“So far she’s fitting in great with the department,” CHPD Chief Mosley said. “I’m more than confident that she can handle the demands and do a good job for us.”
Making history
“I really like my job, and I’m excited to work there,” Metcalf told the Review of her work with CHPD.
Metcalf also has several talents up her sleeve.
Before working in law enforcement, Metcalf graduated from Walters State Community College with a degree in music. She is a gifted singer, pianist and guitarist.
When asked how she made the transition from music to law enforcement, she told the Review, “I had always wanted to be in law enforcement. One day, I just finally decided to do it. It had always a thought in the back of my mind.”
She graduated from the police academy in 2018. Before coming to CHPD, Metcalf worked as a patrol officer for the city of Kingsport for about a year.
When asked what brought her from Kingsport to Church Hill, she explained that it was a closer commute for her, and she had heard great things about the work environment.
“Everybody I had talked to who works for CHPD seems to love it,” she said. “It was somewhere I thought I would fit in well. Plus, I grew up in the area.”
Not only is Metcalf the first full-time female officer in CHPD history, but she is also the only female officer currently employed by CHPD.
“It’s exciting, and it’s history for our city” she said of her role. “I’m very excited for the opportunity. I love law enforcement, and I think one of my favorite aspects of the job is everybody that I work with. They’re all really good partners to have. I know that they’ll have my back, and I’ll have theirs.”
Metcalf is truly paving the way for other women who might desire to work in law enforcement.
When asked what she would like young girls who might be interested in this career to know, she said, “If it’s something that you want to do, just go for it. Don’t let anything hold you back.”
