A Surgoinsville man allegedly lamented the year that was drawing to a close when police found him lying intoxicated in the middle of the road on Dec. 31, 2020.
Around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins received a call regarding an intoxicated man who was walking down the middle of County Lane in Church Hill and was “screaming and yelling.”
Hutchins reported that, as he was on his way to investigate the scene, he passed by a motorist who told him there was a man lying in the middle of the road at the intersection of County Lane and Fudge’s Chapel Road.
The motorist further told Hutchins that they “almost ran him over.”
According to his report, Hutchins observed the man, who was later identified as 50-year-old Allen Lynn Brummitt, lying in the middle of the intersection just as the motorist had described.
“Brummitt had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and person and could barely stand on his own,” Hutchins wrote in his report.
Brummitt then told Hutchins that he had had “a lot of vodka” and admitted that “he was drunk.”
“I asked Brummitt why he was drinking and walking around the street, and replied, ‘It’s been a hell of a year,’” Hutchins reported.
Brummitt was then arrested, charged with public intoxication and transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking. He is set to appear in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on March 1.