A Surgoinsville man was charged with attempted aggravated burglary and resisting arrest Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into the home of an 84-year-old woman.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that he responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress Monday evening at a residence on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville.
The 84-year-old woman who reside there stated that a man was kicking her door and yelling for her to open the door.
The man, later identified as William Gordon Horne, allegedly opened a window screen and attempted to enter by opening a window as well, the victim told Hutchins.
“Officers observed several footprints on the front and back doors of (the victim’s) home,” Hutchins stated in his report. “Officers spotted a male subject running away from the house in a field. The male continued running after officers identified themselves as law enforcement.”
The man was later caught and arrested, and identified as Horne, 63, 132 Forestview Road Surgoinsville.
“Horne first stated that he was running to church to pray, and later stated he owned that house and could kick that door open if he wanted to,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins said Horne doesn’t own that house and lives in a house in the subdivision behind the victim’s residence.
Horne was held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday.
He was previously arrested in 2019 for reportedly making unprovoked death threats against a teenage Church Hill Food City employee with a lock blade knife.
That victim told police he had never met Horne before that incident. Horne reportedly told police that he was “trying to scare that boy.” Aggravated assault and drug possession charges against Horne were later dismissed.