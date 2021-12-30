A Church Hill man wanted on a probation violation warrant is facing charges including felony evading arrest after he fled from a HCSO deputy Sunday evening who stopped for what was presumed to be a motorist assist.
Deputy Kevin Johnson stated in his report that around 5 p.m. Sunday he observed vehicles stopped on the shoulder of Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel.
Johnson reported that when he stopped he observed a male run and enter the passenger side of a silver Honda Civic which then sped away.
The Honda turned onto Main Street and then onto Inca Drive. Johnson said he went to Dover Street to cut the vehicle off, at which time he observed two males exit the Honda and enter the back door of a residence on Dover Avenue.
Johnson and Deputy Isaac Hutchins spoke to the resident who said the males entered the back door for and exited the front door.
After searching the neighborhood Hutchins located the alleged driver Tanner Marshall Couch, 29, 1192 Christians Bend Road, Church Hill, hiding under a truck at Mount Carmel Daycare about a block from the Dover Avenue residence.
Couch reportedly stated he fed because he and his cousin had active arrest warrants and didn’t want to go to jail. Couch declined to identify his passenger by name.
Aside from felony evading arrest Couch was charged with evading arrest by foot, driving on a suspended license, stop sign violation, no insurance, and registration violation.
He was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on the new charges, and also pleaded guilty to a probation violation stemming from a 2019 conviction for criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On the probation violation Couch was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days with release eligibility after serving 75 percent. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again Feb. 2.