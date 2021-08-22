“If my mom is in a bad mood, I should just leave her alone,” says Lauren, 11.
Good thinking, Lauren. When we consider glorifying God, we have a tendency to look for something big and difficult or something ecstatic and emotionally satisfying. The idea of something small like being considerate of mom when she’s grumpy can pass us by.
Lauren, you might want to take a tip from John, 10: “I should start cooperating with my mom. I will try not to fight with my sisters.”
Anyone who has ever had sisters knows this can be difficult. Glorifying God starts at home. Sometimes it’s a lot easier to serve people we don’t know than to show kindness and consideration to our own family.
“Today, I will not get in trouble. I will not play jokes on my mom,” says Jessica, 8.
Playing jokes on mom can be dangerous, especially if she doesn’t think they’re funny. Consider yourself blessed if you have a mom who likes to laugh.
The Bible says we should honor our parents (Exodus 20:12). There’s even a promise of a long life for those who do.
To put aside our selfish tendencies in family life, we need help, says Katie, 11. “I could wake up early and just read the Bible and pray about what it says.”
Katie, you have identified one of the most spiritually uplifting exercises anyone could ever do. The practice and art of Bible meditation is rare but powerful. Some have called Katie’s exercise pray-reading the Scriptures. What better prayer could you offer God than one based on his Word?
The Bible says Christians are a new order of creation (II Corinthians 5:17). At the moment of being born again into Christ, the old memory patterns of living independently from God don’t disappear. There’s no delete button.
There is, however, a transforming process called renewing the mind, whereby we put off “it’s-all-about-me” thinking and replace it with “it’s-all-about-Jesus” thinking (Romans 12:1-2). Christ-centered thinking glorifies God. It also connects us to reality. Jesus is the center of the universe. We’re not.
Don’t think you won’t have competition for the time you want to spend renewing your mind, says Westen, 11. “I would spend a lot of time with God if I could just get a hint of when my best time is. I am busy a lot, and I also just forget because some days I just get really stressed out.”
Many readers are nodding because we face Westen’s dilemma every day. We can’t seem to find time for God. If God could only make longer days, we could easily fit him into our schedule.
I’ve never found an ideal time to spend time with God. I find that I have to make time. Even so, there’s always something waiting to encroach on that time. Isn’t it really about priorities?
If you received a request that the President of the United States wanted to meet with you, wouldn’t you make time? How much more so when the God of this universe wants to meet with you?
Think about this: Glorifying God often means setting aside time to spend with God so that our minds can be transformed by meditating on his Word.
Memorize this truth: “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2).
Ask this question: Don’t we always find time for the most important things and people?
This was part 3 of a 3 part series.