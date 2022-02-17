Wayne Thurman fills a 30 gallon garbage bag once week with garbage that he picks up along the side of the road bordering his Surgoinsville farm.
Wednesday morning Thurman was walking a three-quarter mile stretch of Rt. 346 and Old Stage Road on the far west end of Surgoinsville when he came upon a used syringe beside an empty beer can.
He said that’s a common occurrence.
“I just hate to see this,” Thurman said. “It just makes me sick that these people are so disgusting that they throw (trash on the road). How much effort would it take to take this (empty beer can he was holding) home and throw it in the garbage.”
Thurman had barely walked the length of a football field Wednesday morning and garbage bag was nearly full. As he was talking to the Review on the side of rt. 346 about a mile south of the 11-W intersection Thurman came across a used syringe which he picked up with his gloved hand and put in his garbage bag.
“I see a lot of this,” Thurman said.
He added, “It’s a full time job. It’s shameful that people can throw this stuff out like this.”
But, it’s not only beer cans and syringes. Last fall he found an unopened box of corn dogs in the ditch that looked like it had just come off the grocery store shelf.
He took the corn dogs out of the wrappers and laid them on a stump on his property as a snack for a nearby varmint. When he came back the next morning the corn dogs were gone.
“I made a raccoon, or coyote, or something happy there,” he said.
Thurman isn’t the only one noticing an increase in roadside garbage in Surgoinsville.
During Monday’s Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin asked if there is any way to get inmates or probationers completing community service sentences to pick up trash on Highway 11-W within the town limits.
“I believe that’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Jarnigan said. “Of course Church Hill has been picking up for the past several years. But it’s sad when you go through Church Hill and there’s nothing on the side of the road, and you get to Surgoinsville and you’re just bombarded.”
Board members said it’s not uncommon to see full bags of garbage on the side of Highway 11-W.
Jarnagin asked Police Chief James Hammonds to check on the availability of garbage pickup inmates or community service programs.
Thurman told the Review Wednesday the garbage on the side of 11-W in Surgoinsville “has gotten out of hand.”
“It makes me sick to see that on 11-W,” he said. “Full bags of garbage, and usually a car will hit it, and it’s scattered everywhere. How much effort would it take for these people to put it in a garbage can.”
He added, “Here an old 74-year-old man is out picking somebody’s trash up because they don’t have enough decency about them to take it home and put it in a garbage can.”