Updated hours for free drive-thru flu vaccinations from health department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Free flu vaccine is now available at the health departments in the Northeast Region and at drive-through events at local schools.
The Regional Health Office serves Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties. The health departments are partnering with local school systems to host free drive-through flu vaccinations for students and their family members. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process. Pre-registration is not required.
Hours for the Hawkins County locations have recently been updated and can be found in the chart attached to this article.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English. ”We urge everyone who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now.”
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, call your local health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza- immunization.html.