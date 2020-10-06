HYMN NOTES: Worthy of Worship

WORTHY OF WORSHIP is a contemporary worship hymn that was written in 1988 by Dr. Terry York.
To worship means, "to give reverential honor." The word also implies bowing down in obedience with awe. We worship God because He is worthy.
In three short verses, Dr. York lists, from Scripture, at least ten actions or attributes of God that make Him worthy and deserving of our worship:
1. He is Our Creator - “Know that the Lord, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture.” (Psalm 100:3) "You are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power; For You created all things, and by Your will, they exist and were created.” (Rev 4:11)
2. He is Our Savior - "For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord." (Luke 2:11) "...grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory both now and forever.” (2 Peter 3:18)
3. He is Our Sustainer – "I lay down and slept; I awoke, for the Lord sustained me.” (Psa. 3:5)
4. He is Our Almighty Father - "I will be a Father to you, and you shall be My sons and daughters, says the LORD Almighty.” (2 Cor. 6:18) "Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God! Therefore, the world does not know us, because it did not know Him. (1 John 3:1)
5. He is Our Master and Lord - "Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable." (Psalm 145:3) "If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved." (Romans 10:9) "Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Phil. 2:9-11)
6. He is King of all kings - "For the Lord is great and greatly to be praised; He is also to be feared above all gods." (1 Chron. 16:25) "…He who is the blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings and Lord of lords, who alone has immortality, dwelling in unapproachable light, whom no man has seen or can see, to whom be honor and everlasting power. Amen.” (1 Timothy 6:15-16) "And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS." (Rev. 19:16)
7. He is Our Redeemer - "...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus." (Rom. 3:23-24) "In this is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins." (1 John 4:10)
8. He is Our Wonderful Counselor - "And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace." (Isaiah 9:6b)
9. He is Our Comforter -“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God." (2 Cor. 1:3-4)
10. He is Our Friend - "...the LORD spoke to Moses face to face, as a man speaks to his friend." (Ex. 33:11) “No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends…” (John 15:15)
This is one of a very few great worship hymns. It is a simple and beautiful, yet reverential, musical composition, it is easy to sing, and it is abundant with sound biblical doctrine. It should be sung often because God is WORTHY OF OUR WORSHIP.
Worthy of worship, worthy of praise, Worthy of honor and glory;
Worthy of all the glad songs we can sing, Worthy of all the off'rings we bring...
Worthy of rev'rence, worthy of awe, Worthy of love and devotion;
Worthy of bowing and bending of knees, Worthy of all this and added to these...
Almighty Father, Master, and Lord, King of all kings and Redeemer,
Wonderful Counselor, Comforter, Friend, Savior and source of our life without end...
(Refrain)
You are worthy, Father, Creator. You are worthy, Savior, Sustainer,
You are worthy, worthy and wonderful, Worthy of worship and praise.
