Why did you decide to run for this office?
I feel I can help in making objective decisions concerning our county without conflicts of interest; I am not employed by the county or have any other conflict.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have a degree in logistics and 4 yr apprenticeship in powerhouse operations. Graduated from Rogersville high school, worked at Rogersville office supply, Pinkerton security agency, US Army, Retired from Eastman Chemical Company. I served as 5th district commissioner.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
Try and get the other commissioners to come together for the best interest of the people of this county. Set priorities and goals, and not keep spending because of wants versus needs.
Lower the wheel tax and have a manageable budget without raising taxes.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
First of all I’m honest and don’t have any affiliation working for the county or school system so I can be objective and no conflicts when it comes to voting objectively.
I have held this office before; I know what it takes. I research before I vote on things that are going to affect this county. I’m proud of what I did and how I voted before as your county commissioner. Additionally, I found a way to save the county $100k annually just in maintenance fees through a program I developed for the solid waste trucks. This isn’t counting the increased profit on sales of the trucks and other accomplishments during my time as chairman of the solid waste committee. After I was no longer a commissioner, the mayor requested andI I accepted a position as solid waste director for a short period based on my successes in that area.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I will be your voice in district 5. If you have any problems I will address them. I promise I will be available to answer any questions you might have concerning our county. I will work hard for you and try to cut wasteful spending and try to get the wheel tax reduced.