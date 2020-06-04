ROGERSVILLE — Sixteen persons were indicted this week by a Hawkins County Grand Jury that met on June 1, 2020, and returned multiple indictments, or “true bills”, against those individuals for crimes ranging from felony burglary to drug possession/sale to violation of the state’s Sexual Offender Registry Act.
Indictments, as obtained from the office of Hawkins Co. Clerk of Courts, are listed in no particular order.
• Cody Lynn Dawson, Stonegate Road, Kingsport; COUNT ONE -- Facilitation of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; COUNT TWO -- Possession of a firearm during the course of a dangerous felony; and, COUNT THREE -- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Angus Brody Cox, Colorado Drive, Gate City, VA; COUNT ONE -- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; COUNT TWO -- Possession of a firearm during the course of a dangerous felony; and, COUNT THREE -- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.w
• Cody Todd Lane, Archcrest Street, Kingsport; COUNT 1 (Supercedeas Indictment) -- Aggravated burglary; COUNT TWO (Supercedeas Indictment) -- Theft of property valued at over $60,000 but less than $250,000; and, COUNT THREE (Supercedeas Indictment) -- Vandalism of property valued at less than $1,000.
• Joseph Joel Gibson, Lake Street, Kingsport; COUNT ONE (Supercedeas Indictment) -- Aggravated burglary; COUNT TWO (Supercedeas Indictment) -- Theft of property valued at over $60,000 but less than $250,000; and, COUNT THREE (Supercedeas Indictment) -- Vandalism valued at less than $1,000.
• Robert Lee Matthews, Oakdale Road, Kingsport; COUNT ONE -- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; COUNT TWO -- Possession of drug paraphernalia; and, COUNT THREE -- Resisting arrest.
• Vance Edgar Lawson, Jr., Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville; COUNT ONE -- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; and, COUNT TWO -- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Vance Edgar Lawson, Jr., Lutz Street, Rogersville; COUNT ONE -- Aggravated burglary; COUNT TWO -- Theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000; and, COUNT THREE -- Burglary.
• Walter Louis Raebel, Dodge Drive, Rogersville; COUNT ONE -- Aggravated burglary; COUNT TWO -- Theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000; COUNT THREE -- Burglary; and, COUNT FOUR -- Unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon by a convicted felon.
• David James Lawson, Eller Road, Morristown; COUNT ONE -- Aggravated burglary; COUNT TWO -- Theft of property of more than $10,000 but less than $60,000; and, COUNT THREE -- Burglary.
• Johnathan Lawson, Zion Hill Road, Rogersville; COUNT ONE -- Aggravated assault; and, COUNT TWO -- Aggravated criminal trespass.
• Bradley Lynn Knowles, Mount Zion Road, Church Hill; COUNT ONE -- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; and, COUNT TWO -- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Shawn Dennis, Church Hill Inn, Church Hill; COUNT ONE -- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; COUNT TWO -- Maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are kept or sold; COUNT THREE -- Possession of drug paraphernalia; COUNT FOUR -- Evading arrest; COUNT FIVE -- Violation of the financial responsibility law; and, COUNT SIX -- Violation of valid driver’s license requirement.
• Dylan Wade Conklin, Muddy Creek Road, Piney Flats; COUNT ONE -- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; COUNT TWO -- Criminal simulation; and, COUNT THREE -- Criminal impersonation.
• William Stratford Kimsey, Dean Road, Mooresburg; Violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act.
• Jamie Garland, Cannon Street, Kingsport; COUNT ONE -- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; COUNT TWO -- Violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act; COUNT THREE -- Criminal impersonation; and, COUNT FOUR -- Resisting arrest.
• Allison Lynn Rockwell, Roller Street, Kingsport; COUNT ONE -- Aggravated burglary; and, COUNT TWO -- Theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
(FOR OUR READERS’ INFORMATION: A grand jury indictment is a formal, written charge issued by an empaneled grand jury in a criminal case. The jurors are charged with determining whether enough evidence exists, as presented by the District Attorney General, to charge a suspect with a criminal offense and to bind that person over for trial. The use of an indictment is intended to ensure that a prosecutor brings a case to trial only if there is probable cause to support the crime was committed by a suspect. The issuance of an indictment should not be considered as a pre-determined judgment of guilt. A “Supercedeas Indictment”, or superceding indictment, according to web sources, is an indictment that replaces a previous indictment. These indictments are usually filed when new evidence has been found and new charges need to be filed. Under America’s judicial system, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.