Rogersville’s 41st annual Heritage Days will be held this weekend, October 9, 10, and 11, 2020.

The Heritage Days 2020 Schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 9

6 p.m. -Cruise Inn on the Square. Cruise through the historic district.

6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Ivy Road to perform on the Main Stage beside Hale Spring Inn.

Saturday, October 10

10 a.m. — Opening ceremony — Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, CHS Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation

10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.

12 p.m — Antique Tractor Parade

9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Performance by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion -Crockett Spring Park — South Rogers Street

Sunday, October 11

12 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.

2 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade

The Rogersville Heritage Association encourages everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

