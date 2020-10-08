Rogersville’s 41st annual Heritage Days will be held this weekend, October 9, 10, and 11, 2020.
The Heritage Days 2020 Schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 9
6 p.m. -Cruise Inn on the Square. Cruise through the historic district.
6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Ivy Road to perform on the Main Stage beside Hale Spring Inn.
Saturday, October 10
10 a.m. — Opening ceremony — Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, CHS Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
12 p.m — Antique Tractor Parade
9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Performance by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion -Crockett Spring Park — South Rogers Street
Sunday, October 11
12 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
2 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
The Rogersville Heritage Association encourages everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.