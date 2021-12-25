A 35-year-old Rogersville man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near the Quality Inn motel on Highway 11-W in Rogersville Friday evening.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Terry Thacker, 60, of Rogersville was driving a 2020 GMC Sierra on 11-W near the Dodge Road intersection shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.
The THP report stated that Robert White, 35 of Rogersville walked out in front of the Sierra causing a collision.
White was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center via rescue helicopter. There was no information available about his condition.
Thacker didn’t suffer any injuries. The THP report stated that there were no charges pending.