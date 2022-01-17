Gloria Richardson fought on the front lines during a year of martial law in Cambridge, Md.
For three years in the 1960s, Richardson organized protests against racial segregation and economic injustice on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Early Life
Richardson was born Gloria St. Clair Hayes in Baltimore on May 6, 1922. Her father was a Cambridge pharmacist. As a child, Richardson once refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance after lynchings along the Eastern Shore. She graduated from Howard University and worked in Washington, D.C., before returning to Cambridge where she had trouble finding work in her field.
Civil Rights Fault Lines
Richardson’s work in Cambridge epitomized the struggle between a nonviolent civil rights movement, lead by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and more aggressive leaders such as Malcom X. She called herself a revolutionary and used tactics from both sides, setting her at odds with mainstream civil rights groups and religious fixtures.
SNCC in Cambridge
Richardson was 39 when the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Freedom Riders came to Cambridge in 1961. She became chair of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee, an SNCC-affiliated group that, despite the name, believed violence could effect change.
Ebony magazine called her the “lady general” of civil rights as she pressured officials on desegregation, housing, jobs and health care.
In June 1963, Maryland Gov. J. Millard Tawes declared martial law and brought in the National Guard. Clashes continued in the town while Robert Kennedy brokered an accord calling for the federal desegregation of schools, housing and employment, called the Treaty of Cambridge. In 1963, a referendum on equal access was defeated in the town after Richardson persuaded her followers to boycott the vote. It was unfair, she said, to leave the constitutional rights of one group of people up to the popular majority.
Richardson left the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee in 1964 after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Later Years
Even though she was out of the spotlight, Richardson maintained her approach to civil rights activism.
In 2020, Richardson called on protesters to do more after the killing of George Floyd. In 2008, Cambridge elected its first Black mayor and Richardson received the key to the city. A street in the town was also named for her.
Richardson died July 15, 2021, in Manhattan at the age of 99.