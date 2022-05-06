Volunteer High School was recently named a a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Distinction, as well as a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Merit.
Volunteer earned the Beta School of Distinction recognition by increasing the school’s Beta Club membership by at least 10% from last year.
The school earned National Beta School of Merit by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on campus.
Beta School of Distinction
National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others.
With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year.
This year, only 2,250 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, National Beta CEO Bobby Hart stated “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future.”
Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to display as a symbol of their accomplishment.
“I am very pleased with the number of students we have had join the Beta Club this school year given all the unforeseen circumstances we have endured the past two years,” said VHS Beta club sponsor Rindi Perry.
Volunteer principal Dr. Greg Sturgill added, “It is great to see so many students involved in the club. This is a great organization, and I hope to see it continue to grow.”
National Beta School of Merit
National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence.
To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 3,380 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school Hart stated, “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders.”
Perry added, “I am very pleased with the efforts our students have maintained this school year to be eligible for this award.”
Beta Club members
VHS Beta Club members include: President Hannah Smith, Co-Vice Presidents Ayden Wood and Eliza Smith, Co-treasurers Avery Croyle and Parker Monette, Secretary Katie McLain, Ethan Mullins, Zachary May, Lucas Case, Abby Fisher, Kaitlyn Pierson, Rachel Wilson, Heidi Nantz, Belle Fritts, Molly Wilson, Isabel Houston, Kelsey Napier, Ryhann James, Kole Bowling, Morgan Smith, Landon Fritts, Eli Bray, John D. Burns, Jack Cannon, Emma Clark, Eli Davidson, Evan Davidson, Andrew Dickerson, Evan Glass, Kevin Hawks, Skyla Jenkins, Haley Jinkins, Erica Kincer, Kennedy Marshall, Malia McAmis, Jenna McPheron, and Kasie Sandidge.