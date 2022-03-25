Hawkins County commissioners will be asked in coming months to consider two new major recurring annual expenditures needed to improve the safety and well-being of the public.
One proposal is the addition of three deputy positions to provide security at the Hawkins County Courthouse and Church Hill city/county building.
The recurring cost for the deputies is projected at $103,000 which has been recommended by the commission’s Personnel Committee as an addition to the sheriff’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
That $103,000 price tag equals approximately one penny on the county property rate.
To put that into perspective, if you own a home valued at $100,000, which is probably about average for Hawkins County, one penny on the property tax rate costs you $2.50 on your annual property tax bill.
There’s one thing that everybody on the commission, in law enforcement, and courthouse employees agree upon. It’s not a matter of “IF” something horrible is going to happen at the courthouse. It’s a matter of “WHEN” something horrible is going to happen at the courthouse.
That is, unless there’s a law enforcement presence there at all times as a deterrent.
The question we have to ask ourselves is, if you can prevent a horrible tragedy from occurring at the courthouse for and extra $2.50 per year, would you be willing to pay?
Full time juvenile judge
On Monday the Hawkins County Commission will be asked to consider an out-of-order resolution that would seek an amendment to the private act of state legislation that created the county’s juvenile judge position.
The amendment would make it possible for the commission to make the juvenile judge position full time, rather than the two-day-per-week position that was originally created by the Tennessee General Assembly in the early 1980s.
Everyone who is involved with the court system says this change is long overdue. But, when you increase the job to full time, you also increase the pay to full time, which will increase the county expenditure by slightly more than $100,000.
There’s another $2.50 per year coming out of your property tax bill.
One commissioner can object and prevent an out-of-order resolution from coming before the commission. I would urge all 21 commissioners to all allow this resolution to come to the floor, and approve it.
It will not cost Hawkins County one penny to get this private act amended. It won’t become final until the amended legislation is returned from Nashville and is approved by the full county commission by a two-thirds vote.
The commission can decide later during the 2022-23 budget hearings whether it want to pay the extra $100,000 in annual expense for the judge’s salary. If not, the position stays two days per week. No harm, no foul.
But, the change must be approved before the juvenile judge starts the new eight-year term on Sept. 1. Otherwise the county will have to wait until 2030 to consider this change when the seat comes up for election again.
And, the General Assembly is meeting now. The commission needs to get this resolution to Nashville ASAP while legislators are still in session.
I spoke to Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd about this proposal earlier this week. He has been saying for years that regardless of whether he or another person is on the bench, this position need to be full time.
Many issues didn’t exist 40 years ago
Juvenile Court has become infinitely more complicated over the past 40 years since this 2-day-per week position was created. Judge Boyd is on pace to exceed 1,500 cases in 2022, and most of those cases average 5-6 court appearances each.
He needs a full day for truancy cases alone because those cases generally reveal larger problems in the family that must be addressed. Sadly, a lot of these troubled youths come from families that have been affected by meth and other narcotics.
Not only are they dealing with a lot of problems that didn’t exist 40 years ago, there are a lot of laws that have changed as well. Life is way more complicated in the judicial system, and resolving issues takes time.
Boyd would also like to create a teen court because statistic show that recidivism rates for youths who go through teen courts are much lower. But, there’s not enough time.
Time is a commodity Boyd is often short of. He’s putting in three and four days a week in Juvenile Court while at the same time trying to maintain his private practice, and make a living for his family.
So we’re looking at about $200,000 in new recurring expenses for additional courthouse security, and maybe saving a few more juvenile offenders before they reach the point of no return and ruin their lives.
If you live in a $100,000 house, that’s $5 on your annual property tax bill. One less Happy Meal per year. To me, it seems like a good investment.