I attended the December 20, 2021 meeting of the Hawkins County Board of Commissioners.
Resolution 2021/12/02 (Utilizing ARPA Covid Relief Grant funding for purchase and installation of fire hydrants for Stanley Valley) was presented, seconded, attempted amendment to have $50K/$60K made available from General Fund if ARPA funds not approved (bypass of Budget Committee), animated discussion about: ARPA funds were to be used for drinking water/wastewater infrastructure improvements (not fire hydrants), how the “Ad Hoc Committee” had a meeting December 2, 2021 with “several utility districts” and “fire hydrants were not on their priority lists…but line improvements were….”, “Blood will be on the hands of those who don’t approve this…”, and finally the resolution was pulled from consideration.
Question 1: What color is a fire hydrant?
Question 2: When the “Ad Hoc” committee meets, is this a “public meeting”? If so, where and when was the public notice of the meeting posted?
Question 3: If the county passes a resolution that states: installation of “fire hydrants” will reduce homeowner’s insurance premiums and this does not happen…is the county liable for making false claims???
If your answer to question 1 was red…you are wrong. The correct answer is orange, green or blue. If it is painted red, it is not a fire hydrant, but can be used to fill tankers for transport to the fire scene. Take a look around your neighborhood…
The current hydrant located at the Stanley Valley VFD is RED. It is not capable of delivering fire flows while maintaining system pressure (my opinion: Hawkins County Jail/courthouse would lose water pressure.)
My opinion: If “fire” hydrants are desired in Stanley Valley, two new water tanks and piping would need to be installed at specific locations in the system to minimize pressure drop and the cost would be around $500K. There is nothing wrong with installing hydrants on the system to allow quicker access to water to fight fires or flush the system to improve/maintain water quality... Just don’t make false statements trying to justify your position. It destroys your credibility.
Water is precious. But access to water costs money to properly design, install, operate, maintain and replace. Unfortunately, it seems to be taken for granted and on occasion, politics/uninformed politicians get involved and that is wrong.
I’ll let lawyers answer questions 2 & 3. I don’t have a law degree…
Tim Carwile
Rogersville