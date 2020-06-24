Of One Accord Ministry hosts community showing of "America's Godly Heritage"

Of One Accord Ministry will soon be showing the video "America's Godly Heritage" on local cable channel number 198 and Holston Connect channel number 17.
The video will be shown on Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, July 5 at 7 p.m.
"We are being told our founders were secularist or Deist, but just the opposite is true," Of One Accord Ministry founder Sheldon Livesay said. "How do we know for sure? We ask an expert who has devoted his life and ministry to educating Christians about our heritage that is systematically being stripped out of history and school textbooks in America."
Livesay also told the Review that he plans to make the video available in DVD and MP4 format as an educational tool for churches.
The video is produced by a group known as WallBuilders, which was founded by David Barton.
"Barton is considered one of the five most influential men in America," Livesay said. "He never looks at notes. He can speak nearly faster than we can think. Wallbuilders has amassed over 100,000 original or copies of original documents during the founding era of our nation. Literally every statement he cites is footnoted with its source. David personally (or his work) is used as expert testimony in cases in the Supreme Court. You can rely on what he says."
To find out more about the video, readers can watch a preview of it on Sheldon Livesay's Youtube page or Facebook page, which will be linked to the online version of this article.
The Shepherd's Center needs volunteers
In other news, Livesay told the Review that the Shepherd's Center's Rogersville location is in desperate need of volunteers to hang clothing and put donated items out onto the sale floor.
If you or anyone you know would be interested in volunteering, reach out to Livesay at (423)-921-8044 or ofoneaccord@gmail.com.
