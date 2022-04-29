Bays Mountain Park is looking for high school and college-aged students to be counselors for its summer camp program this year. The jobs will be for 40 hours a week and run from late May to early August at the park. Some weekend and evening work will be required.
The two types of positions available are Junior Counselor and Senior Counselor and the qualifications/job duties are as follows:
Junior Counselor
1) Must be at least a high school senior who has been accepted into a college or university for the fall 2022 semester, or a college freshman, sophomore or junior.
2) Major course of study should be in natural history or a related field.
3) Candidate must have an overall C+ average for the last academic year and a B in the academic field. Must be recommended by a faculty member in major department.
4) Duties will include leading the park’s day camp program for children ages 6 through 11, becoming familiar with the local flora and fauna and the park’s cultural history.
Senior Counselor
1) Must be a college junior who will complete junior year by mid-May 2022, a senior who has been accepted to graduate school or an enrolled graduate student having at least one year remaining.
2) Major course of study should be in natural history or a related field.
3) Candidate must have an overall C+ average for the last academic year and a B in the academic field. Must be recommended by a faculty member in major department.
4) Duties will include leading the park’s day camp program for children ages 6 through 11, becoming familiar with the local flora and fauna and the park’s cultural history.
5) After reasonable period of orientation, candidate must be able to present public programs, supervise up to two assistants and be under supervision of operations coordinator and a park naturalist.
To apply for either position, send a resume with your name, mailing address and phone numbers of three references (one of which should be the faculty member), along with a school transcript. A cover letter may be included.
For more information about the positions, please contact Megan Krager at 423-229-9490.
About Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,650 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.