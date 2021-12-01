I am not going to respond to, or make personal attacks. That accomplishes nothing. I will provide an explanation.
Yes, the county government can solicit requests for proposals (RFP) prior to budget amendment as is authorized by resolution. Certification of adequate funding/appropriation is required before entering into the contract. Per original resolution, the Commission would not view bids/approve contract. Resolution was amended requiring bids to be shared with Commission prior to purchase as way of ensuring transparency.
Transparency and accountability are not scandalous, offensive, or anything personal. It’s just part of the job.
Mike Herrell
Hawkins County Commission