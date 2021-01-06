Sondra Joan Wheeler, age 71, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Joan was of the Baptist faith. She was baptized at Guthries Gap Baptist Church in the creek. She enjoyed life and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Parley and Mary Louise Wheeler; niece, Melissa Gilliam.
She is survived by her daughter, Eugenia McGinnis and husband Chris; grandchildren, Waylon and Charlotte McGinnis; brother, Robert Wheeler and wife Debra; sister, Gail Gilliam; niece, Kelly Johnson; nephews, Dirk Gilliam, Robbie Wheeler and wife Jessica, Mickey Wheeler and wife Kellie; several great-nieces and nephews; special dog, Nina.
Graveside service will take place at Kite Cemetery on Friday, January 8 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home in order to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com