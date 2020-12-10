Who are these masked people?

Isabella Winegar, Courtney LeRoy and Emily Travis represent the Cherokee Beta Club who undertake a partnership to provide Christmas gifts each year for Christmas for the Children. This great effort among Cherokee’s students provide about 50 low income children in a Christmas Party done through Of One Accord Ministry.
For about the same period of time, a group representing churches come from Gainesville Fla. to help wrap gifts and organize the party where the Beta Clubs gifts are used. This year, due to COVID, parties have been modified to simply drive-thru distributions but not without many warm greetings, a meal to take home and some Ho, Ho Ho’s from the jolly man himself.
Jennifer Kinsler, director for Christmas for the Children stated, “we understand this great service club through Cherokee High School has partnered with us most of 20 years now. We couldn’t do this program serving all the 1,200 children we serve without the help of groups like this that go “over the top” in their effort.”
Kinsler wanted to give her greatest thank you to Cherokee Beta Club.