On April 26th NJROTC Area Nine Manager, Commander Merv Dial, announced that Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) has been named a “Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors” for the 16th consecutive year.
This distinction is a significant accomplishment, the Senior Naval Science Instructor is authorized to nominate a maximum of three eligible cadets each year to compete for U.S. Naval Academy appointments; an NJROTC designated as a Distinguished Unit may nominate up to three cadets to the Service Academy of any branch, in addition to the nominations to the unit’s own branch academy.
Cadets accepted for enlistment, who provide evidence of successful completion of at least 3 years of NJROTC are entitled to advanced promotion to pay grade E-3 upon initial enlistment in an active or reserve component of the Navy, or Air Force, and pay grade E-2 in the Army or Marine Corps; or completion of 2 years are entitled to E-2 in the Navy.
The CHS NJROTC program is a joint effort opportunity, funded by both Hawkins County School district and the United States Navy. The Cherokee NJROTC unit has continued to average around 135 cadets each academic semester.
Nationally all JROTC programs have experienced steady growth driven in part by the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, which directed the Pentagon to add high schools to the program; the first significant change since the major expansion led by Colin Powell in the 1990s.
It is estimated that the combined Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force JROTC programs enroll approximately 525,000 students and are active in 3,400 schools across America.
CHS NJROTC completed 3,880 community support hours and 349 school support hours for a total of 4,229 Community Service Hours in the 2021-2022 school year.
The community service efforts were accomplished through the exceptional leadership of Cherokee’s Commanding Officer’s C/CDR Ian Stewart and C/CDR Katlyn Ramsey; Executive Officer’s C/LCDR Trenton Williams and C/LCDR Emily Aviles; Operations Officers C/LCDR Tucker Houck and Command Master Chief’s C/CMDCM Joshua Morris and C/CMDCM Mickaela Schneider.
A secret to success could be that Cherokee’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps promotion of patriotism, a love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life.
The emphasis placed on character education and community service helps prepare CHS cadets to function as responsible, reliable citizens of Hawkins County.
The NJROTC Unit will hold its annual Awards Ceremony on May 5th where Cadets will be awarded ribbons, medals and aiguillettes for participation in JROTC and team activities, as well as for personal academic and athletic achievement and leadership.
Prior to the event kickoff, a change of command ceremony will in sue, where a new unit commander, executive officer, and other unit officers are named and take command from the current officers.
Cherokee High School NJROTC leadership ethos are personified by the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. Honor—cadets are accountable for their professional and personal behavior and should remain mindful of the privilege given them to serve.
Courage—gives cadets the moral and mental strength to do what is right, with confidence and resolution, even in the face of temptation or adversity. Commitment—is the day to day duty of every cadet in the Cherokee NJROTC program to join together as a team to improve the quality of their unit, their fellow classmates, and themselves.