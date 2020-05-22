SNEEDVILLE — When Hancock County Schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many opportunities to celebrate local students were lost. Several groups of students had worked very hard to reach academic milestones and deserved to be recognized. The school district asked Hancock County Courthouse to allow it to recognize all graduates in the center of the community by hanging banners at the Courthouse. These efforts were made in celebration of all Hancock County Graduates — Preschool, Kindergarten, 5th Grade, 8th Grade, and the Senior Class of 2020. “We wish you the best and encourage you to keep working toward your next milestone. Congratulations Graduates!” a spokesperson said. (PUB. NOTE: Photos of banners honoring High School graduates were published in last week’s edition of The Eagle, and photos of all Seniors can be found in the Friday, May 22, 2020 edition of this newspaper.)
