ROGERSVILLE – Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election begins Friday, July 17, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, August 1.
Election Day is Thursday, August 6.
“Our office has been working diligently to ensure a safe and secure election for voters,” Crystal Rogers, Hawkins County Administrator of Elections, told the Review. “I encourage Hawkins County voters to help us minimize the amount of time it takes to cast a ballot by voting early.”
Early voting provides Tennesseans the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours at two Early Voting sites:
• Hawkins County Courthouse, 110 E Main St Rogersville; and,
• Church Hill Rescue Squad Building, 351 W Main Blvd., Church Hill.
The hours of operation for Rogersville Courthouse is Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Church Hill Rescue Squad, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both locations will be open the Saturdays of July 18, 25, and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Both locations will be open until 8 p.m. the last Friday of Early Voting, July 31.
During early voting and on Election Day, Hawkins County voters are encouraged to do their part. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to take appropriate protective measures. Be prepared to see a delay in voting lines due to practicing social distancing during all Early Voting and Election Day.
The local Election Commission is also preparing voter kits that will contain a pen, glove, and “I Voted Sticker” to use while in the polling precinct that can be thrown away as the voter leaves.
The Election Commission would also like to inform voters who are eligible to absentee vote they may do so by calling the Election Office and request an application for ballot or by visiting their website at www.hawkinscountytn.gov and printing the application for a ballot.
The last day absentee requests can be processed is July 30.
“The safety of voters and poll officials are our top priority,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With social distancing measures and many other safety precautions with this election, I urge voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”
Hawkins County voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view, and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.
You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote will reduce your time at the polls.
Voters who have moved to Hawkins County or have had a name change since the last time they voted can update their registration online at GoVoteTN.com. y making sure your registration is up to date, you can shorten the time you will need to spend at your polling location.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tenn. Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security, by state or federal governmental agencies are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on GoVoteTN.com.
For more information about early voting in Hawkins County visit hawkins.commission@tn.gov or call the office at 423-272-8061.